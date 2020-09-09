When Akshay Kumar Revealed Desire To Give Back To Society Through Sports; Watch Video

Akshay Kumar, who is considered as one of the finest actors in the Hindi film industry, celebrated his 53rd birthday on Wednesday. Akki, as he is fondly known is one of the fittest actors of the film industry for years now. Akshay Kumar is an ardent sports enthusiast and the actor has time and again expressed his love for sports on several platforms. In fact, the 'Khiladi Kumar' has also expressed his desire to give back to society through sports.

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar birthday: From 'Bell Bottom' to 'Laxmmi Bomb', a list of his upcoming films

Akshay Kumar birthday: The megastar opens up on giving back to society through sports and health sectors

While speaking on the talk show Aap Ki Adalat, the host reckoned that Akshay Kumar makes films on social issues because he wants to get into politics. However, Akshay Kumar rubbished the claim by reiterating that he doesn't have any political ambitions but he just wants to present situations as they are to the people of India. Akshay Kumar added that he doesn't want to enter politics as he will remain happy making films and earning money.

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar birthday: Sonakshi Sinha Wishes Her 'Rowdy Rathore' Co-star With Quirky Pic

The host further gave examples of actors-turned-politicians like Sunil Dutt, Raj Babbar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha among others and asked his problem with Indian politics. However, instead of politics, Akshay Kumar confirmed that if he could do more for society besides making films, he would venture into sports and health as he has exceptional knowledge about both the fields. In fact, Kumar runs a Martial Arts school dedicated only to teaching women self-defence in Mumbai free of cost.

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar birthday: 'Bellbottom' cast has a delightful birthday gift for the actor

The host then sought clarification whether the actor wanted to be a sports or health minister for example. In response, Akshay Kumar said he doesn't want to be in a position of power and that it is not necessary for someone to be a sports or health minister to make a difference. The 'Khiladi Kumar' stated that they can also do it by advising the minister, speaking actively about it and doing something at an individual level by using his fame in the right manner.

Akshay Kumar net worth in 2020

As per the Forbes list of 10 highest-paid male actors, the Akshay Kumar net worth is $48.5 million (roughly ₹ 366 crore). Forbes also reported Akshay Kumar as the only Bollywood star on the list and wrote that Kumar is working on his first television series, The End for Amazon Prime. A major chunk of the Akshay Kumar net worth comes from endorsement deals. The Akshay Kumar net worth and his gigantic contribution to the Hindi cinema has made him the only Bollywood actor on the Forbes 2020 World's Highest-Paid Celebrities list.

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar birthday: Cricket's 'Gabbar' Shikhar Dhawan leads sports world's wishes

IMAGE COURTESY: AKSHAY KUMAR INSTAGRAM