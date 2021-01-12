Alabama Crimson Tide Fans Flood Streets Of Tuscaloosa After Team’s National Title Win

Thousands of Alabama Crimson Tide fans gathered together at the at Tuscaloosa's Strip to celebrate their team's 18th National Championship title on Monday night. Videos and photos captured several fans flooding the streets of Alabama less than a few hours after the Tide recorded a 52-4 victory over Ohio State at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The celebrations took place amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state of Alabama, which has reportedly seen a 30% increase in the last 14 days at an average of 4,272 cases per day.

Alabama Crimson Tide fans flood the streets of Tuscaloosa after the team secured its 18th national title. pic.twitter.com/k9UCH8BC4m — James Benedetto (@james_benedetto) January 12, 2021

Alabama vs Ohio State highlights: Tide trounce Ohio to clinch CFP Championship

The Crimson Tide won their third College Football Playoff Championship game on Monday - and the programme's sixth national title under head coach Nick Saban. The Tide remained undefeated at 13-0 throughout the season and their offence was too much to handle for Ohio State as the game ended 52-24 in favour of Alabama. It was also the Buckeyes' only defeat of the season.

Heisman Trophy winner Devonta Smith had three touchdowns and 215 receiving yards in an electric first half for the Tide but was forced to leave the game in the second half with an injured right hand. QB Mac Jones had five touchdowns and 464 passing yards.

It was also Saban's seventh overall title win as head coach, as the 69-year-old surpassed legendary Paul "Bear" Bryant for the most titles by a coach in college football history. Saban tested positive for COVID-19 in November 2020 but managed to make a full recovery.

CFP Championship 2021: Crimson Tide take to streets to celebrate

The Strip in Tuscaloosa pic.twitter.com/R41YZdsoc2 — Ben Flanagan (@ThisBenFlanagan) January 12, 2021

Before the game, local and university officials reminded fans to practise mask-wearing and social distancing while watching the game. Last week, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said, "There will be a time and place to celebrate, but this is not the time. Particularly in our downtown Strip area and other places of entertainment activity throughout our city, it's important to remember this - we can't have block parties this year,"

Soon after Crimson Tide secured their national championship win, the University of Alabama and Tuscaloosa city officials again requested fans to celebrate the football team's victory responsibly amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, by all indications, that didn't happen as thousands of fans gathered on the streets to celebrate their team's stunning title triumph. According to reports, the Tuscaloosa Police were quickly dispatched to clear a path through the town.

According to The New York Times, there were 2,100 reported cases and 13 new coronavirus deaths in Alabama on Sunday, January 11.

Image Credits - Hailey Sutton Twitter