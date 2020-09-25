Alex Gordon Net Worth: How Much Is The Retiring KC Royals Legend Worth In 2020?

Alex Gordon is all set to bring the curtains down on his stellar MLB career at the end of the 2020 season. Having spent his entire career with Kansas City Royals, the 36-year-old announced his decision to retire from his beloved sport via a conference call on Thursday. The three-time All-Star revealed he had initially planned to hang up his boots at the end of last season.

However, the appointment of Mike Matheny as manager and veterans like Danny Duffy and Salvador Perez still in the squad, Gordon decided to continue playing for the Royals. Gordon said he was forced to reconsider his decision after the MLB went under lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I feel like, at the end of the day, I'm missing my kids and their activities more than I'm going to miss this," Gordon said during the Zoom call interview. "It's kind of bittersweet because this is hard for me to do. This is what I've done my whole life. but at the same time, I'm excited to be around my family, be around my kids and just catch up on things I've missed my whole life.''

Alex Gordon net worth, career earnings

Celebrity Net Worth estimated the Alex Gordon net worth figures to be in the range of $24 million. According to Spotrac, the Gordon career earnings are estimated to be about $121 million with the Royals. The 36-year-old is currently on a one year, $4 million contract he signed at the start of this year. His previous contract with Kansas City was the highest he earned in his Major League career, a four-year $72 million deal he signed prior to the 2016 season.

Alex Gordon MLB career

Gordon was drafted as the No.2 overall pick in the 2005 MLB draft. After progressing through Royals' minor leagues, Gordon made his MLB debut in 2007, initially playing at third base. Gordon's professional career, however, took off when he was moved to the outfield, a position Gordon practically made his own at the Royals. Alex Gordon's MLB career stats read, 1,750 appearances, 6,383 At bats, 1,641 hits for 190 home runs and 749 RBI. Gordon has played the sixth-most games and has scored the fourth-most homers in Royals history.

A seven-time Golden Glove winner, in 2014, Alex Gordon helped Kansas City reach the World Series for the first time since 1985. The Royals ended up losing 4-3 to the San Francisco Giants. The Royals returned to the Fall Classic the very next year, this time beating New York Mets by a handsome 4-1 to win the World Series. This season, the Royals missed out on playoffs qualification after failing to hit the strides in the truncated 2020 MLB season.

