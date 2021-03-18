Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez's Joint Net Worth: Ex-MLB Star Plays Down Divorce Rumours

MLB icon Alex Rodriguez recently flew to the Dominican Republic where his fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, is shooting her next project to be by her side and mend their relationship. The couple appeared to be spending some quality time together amid rumours of a break-up. Last week, reports claimed that Rodriguez and Lopez were on the verge of ending their four-year relationship.

Alex Rodriguez JLo divorce rumours put to an end?

Only last week, several reports had claimed that the high-profile pair had broken up, but it was later revealed that Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez were simply “working through some things” in their relationship. Although the couple did hit a rough patch, it is suggested that the two are now trying to work things out. Notably, the relationship between the two seemed to have been tough for Rodriguez since Lopez has been shooting for an upcoming project in the Dominican Republic and as distance could only worsen things, Alex recently flew to the location to be by Lopez's side.

The former MLB superstar also shared a post on social media and tagged JLo in it to confirm his presence in the Dominican Republic. The couple looked to be having a wonderful time together amid rumours of their split. Rodriguez and Lopez were set to tie the knot last year but had to postpone their wedding twice due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Alex Rodriguez net worth details

As per reports from Celebrity Net Worth, Alex Rodriguez's net worth is an estimate $350 million. Rodriguez played for the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers but is mostly known for his time with the New York Yankees. He played for the Yankees from 2004 until his retirement in 2017. During his professional career, he earned a reported $475 million in salary, bonuses and endorsements. In 2000, Rodriguez signed a 10-year contract with the Texas Rangers for a whopping $252 million.

Alex Rodriguez MLB career and honours

The highlight of Rodriguez's MLB career was when he won the World Series with the Yankees in 2009. He is a 14-time MLB All-Star and three-time AL MVP. Rodriguez also won two Golden Glove awards and officially retired from the MLB in 2017.

Alex Rodriguez Jennifer Lopez net worth combined

According to reports, Jennifer Lopez's net worth is a whopping $400 million, which is reportedly $50 million more than her. Hence, the combined net worth of Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez is an estimated $750 million.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Image Credits - Alex Rodriguez Instagram