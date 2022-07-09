Alfa Romeo Boss Surprised To See Zhou Recover So Quickly From Horrific British GP Crash

Alfa Romeo Racing boss Fred Vasseur has expressed his disbelief at how quickly Guanyu Zhou recovered from a horrific crash at the British GP a week ago. The Chinese racer was involved in a multi-car collision before his car went airborne and straight into the barrier.

According to F1.com, Alfa Romeo boss Fred Vasseur said, "I was a bit surprised and shocked [at how he was able to switch his focus so quickly to Austria after such a big accident]; I was probably more shocked than he was. But for sure we know also it will take time for him to realise and with the questions, he will think about it. But he’s very focused on the track and the sporting side."

Vasseur added, "It was a strange feeling, but mainly just after the crash because he came back, he looked very okay, was focused on the future, on the updates for Spielberg, that we have enough parts and so on."

Zhou's crash undoubtedly sent shockwaves amongst F1 fans all over the world as several took to social media to express concern about the Chinese racer's safety.

Zhou Guanyu feared he was trapped inside his F1 car

While speaking about his horrifying crash on Thursday ahead of the Austrian GP this weekend, Zhou Guanyu was quoted by The Associated Press as saying, "I didn’t know where I was because I was upside down, and the next thing I felt was some leaking. I was not sure if it was from my body or from the car. I knew if a fire started it would be difficult to get out, so I switched my engine off and then everything was fine."

Zhou then went on to elaborate on the effects of the crash by adding, "I had a little bit of bruising but it was all fine after one day. I don’t know how I walked out with such little impact on my body. It’s nice to be back here and especially not having such a long time... If you had a summer break just after that it would be terrible, you would be thinking about the crash repeatedly."