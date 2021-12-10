Alfa Romeo Racing Gives Epic Feature Livery Message To Retiring Kimi Raikkonen; WATCH

Alfa Romeo Racing gave retiring Kimi Raikkonen a hilarious tribute by offering him an epic feature livery message ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend. The Finn, who is known as the Iceman owing to his calm demeanour under pressure, is also known for his comic radio messages and curt responses, as was observed on various occasions in the past.

The special livery was designed by the team in response to one of Kimi's most iconic radio messages in 2012 that is remembered until this day.

Alfa Romeo Racing give Kimi Raikkonen an epic livery message

During the 2012 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Kimi Raikkonen informed his team on the radio, "Just leave me alone I know what I am doing," while fighting Fernando Alonso for the race win. The Finn went on to win the race in his Renault to record his 19th in his iconic career. Since then, he has won the 2013 Australian Grand Prix and the 2018 United States Grand Prix to make it 21 career victories.

In response to Kimi's radio message at the 2012 Abu Dhabi GP, Alfa Romeo Racing gave him a special livery message which stated, "Dear, Kimi we will leave you alone now." The 42-year old has highlighted how he is looking forward to the end of his season and career, stating that he will not feel emotional about it.

Say it in carbon: Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN to feature livery message for Kimi and Antonio in Abu Dhabi 🤩 pic.twitter.com/jh3HYKkl0X — Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN (@alfaromeoracing) December 9, 2021

While speaking to reporters in Abu Dhabi, Raikkonen said, "I think for sure my wife will be more emotional about it. I doubt that the kids will really care, either way, I think they will find other things to do that are more interesting. They like coming to a warm country and being in a pool and other things but it’s nice to have them here. I'm looking forward to getting the season done. It's nice that it comes to an end and I'm looking forward to the normal life after."

Kimi Raikkonen's F1 journey will end where it all began as he joined the sport with Sauber (now known as Alfa Romeo Racing) in 2001. Since then, he has joined McLaren, Lotus and also famously won an F1 Drivers' Championship with Ferrari in 2007.