Alistair Overeem's Brutal Lip Injury Finally Starting To Disappear, Recovery Video Posted

other sports

UFC news: Alistair Overeem has undergone a lip surgery and he has got his lip stitched. Take a look at Alistair Overeem's current condition and know more

Alistair Overeem

Alistair Overeem’s gruesome lip injury at ‘UFC on ESPN 7’ shocked the entire MMA universe. After dominating the fight for almost five rounds, Alistair Overeem got knocked out by a vicious punch from the undefeated Jairzinho Rozenstruik. The fight ending jab from Rozenstruik brought down one of the most horrific injuries of UFC history, as Alistair Overeem had to leave the arena with his lip hanging from his face. However, there is a piece of good news since ‘The Reem’ finally looks stable and healed up after multiple stitches over his lip. Let us take a look at Alistair Overeem’s recent condition.

Also Read | UFC: Max Holloway's Classy Post For Alexander Volkanovski Despite Loss Wins Fans Over

UFC: Alistair Overeem’s lip surgery

ESPN MMA recently uploaded a clip of Alistair Overeem where the veteran was seen heading towards his home in a much better condition. His lip injury looked bad but he's on his way to full recovery. Alistair Overeem looks motivated and healed up in the video as he said: “It was a night fight. It was a good scrap. I was winning all rounds, just doing my thing. Too fast of a stoppage if you ask me. I was not out, I was knocked down, getting right back up.” Take a look at Alistair Overeem’s recent condition

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma) on

Also Read | UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov Might Not Fight Again After Facing Tony Ferguson At UFC 249

Alistair Overeem currently holds the eighth spot in the heavyweight rankings, while his recent rival Jairzinho Rozenstruik is on fifth. The unexpected victory has pushed up Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the rankings and he is expected to go against Francis Ngannou in March 2020. Take a look at Alistair Overeem and Jairzinho Rozenstruik’s insane interaction inside the octagon.

Also Read | Conor McGregor Reacts To Kamaru Usman's Title Defense Against Colby Covington At UFC 245

Also Read | Conor McGregor Once Predicted His UFC Journey By Calling Himself The Future Of MMA

