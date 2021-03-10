Aljamain Sterling Slams Cejudo, Dillashaw For Accusing Him Of ‘Acting’ To Win At UFC 259

UFC 259, which featured three title fights and four champions concluded a few days ago. Unfortunately, one of the three title fights was marred by controversy as bantamweight titleholder Petr Yan disqualified himself after hitting his opponent Aljamain Sterling with an illegal strike. The Russian looked in total control entering the fourth round and was even winning on the judges’ scorecards.

Aljamain Sterling vs Petr Yan: Petr Yan illegal knee

However, a brutal and possibly intentional knee to Sterling's face paused the match, forcing the referee to call in the doctor. Aljamain Sterling, who was down on the mat, was checked by the doctors, declaring him unable to continue. And because hitting an opponent with a knee when he’s grounded is illegal on the rulebooks, Aljamain Sterling was made the new bantamweight champion via disqualification — a first in UFC history.

Aljamain Sterling vs Petr Yan: Sterling open for rematch

Immediately after the bout, Aljamain Sterling dropped the belt in the octagon and told Joe Rogan at the UFC 259 post-fight interview that he didn’t want to win the title in this fashion while adding that he’ll fight Petr Yan for the title again in the near future. A few hours later, Sterling took to Twitter and reiterated this stance, while calling Yan a “bad dude”.

Not the way I ever want to win a fight. It was close, competitive and filled with action. I felt the knee was intentional, especially after the ref announced I was a downed opponent, so I didn’t expect to be hit.

Yan is a bad dude! WE WILL DO IT AGAIN!#UFC259 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 7, 2021

Petr Yan illegal knee: TJ Dillashaw & Henry Cejudo criticise Sterling

Even though Sterling was in no way responsible for the unfortunate ending of his title bout, that didn’t stop critics from taking a shot at the new champ, which included former UFC bantamweight champion, T.J. Dillashaw. Dillashaw tweeted that Sterling deserved an Oscar for acting injured after receiving a knee to the face because he knew he will get Yan disqualified by staying down. The Funk Master wasted no time in responding to Dillashaw, who’s most famously known for vacating his title after testing positive for EPO.

You cheated your entire UFC career and you have the balls to call someone an actor? You lost your manhood when you decided to inject yourself so that you actually compete.

I hope Sandhagen tools like he did to you in practices before. https://t.co/D9CWOcsc5e — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 7, 2021

Aljamain Sterling memes: Henry Cejudo apologises to Sterling

T.J. Dillashaw was not the only former champion to slam Sterling. Former double champion and Olympic medallist Henry Cejudo also threw stones at the Funk Master, even though he apologised for his comments shortly afterwards. “I do want to apologise to Aljamain, I really do. I was a little upset, I was a little mad but at the same time he ended up doing the interview and the tweets and I saw the pictures of him with the belt and it just rubbed me the wrong way,” Cejudo wrote on Twitter.

Breaking down the fight UFC 259@funkmasterMMA vs @PetrYanUFC

Apologizing to Aljo but only this time! ðŸ†ðŸ†ðŸ† pic.twitter.com/VlIet1U40T — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 7, 2021

Image Source: Aljamain Sterling, TJ Dillashaw/ Instagram