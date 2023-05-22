Last Updated:

Not Only Vinesh, All Are Ready: Wrestlers On WFI Chief Brij Bhushan's Remark On Narco Test

Wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, have been protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since April 23.

Isha Bhandari
Wrestlers give nod for narco test; not only Vinesh, all girls will give test, says Phogat

Wrestlers protesting against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual exploitation of grapplers, on Monday, May 22 agreed to a Narco Test. This comes after the BJP MP and WFI chief Singh, said that he would undergo a Narco Test if the same test of wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia is also conducted. 

“I would like to tell Brij Bhushan that not only Vinesh, all the girls who have made the complaint, are ready to undergo the Narco test. It should be done live so that the entire country knows about his cruelty to the daughters of the country,” responded wrestler Vinesh Phogat. 

Wrestlers protest

It is pertinent to note that wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, have been protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since April 23, accusing the BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh of sexual exploitation.

Brij Bhushan Singh also held a public meeting in this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday. Speaking at the meeting, the BJP MP said "I don't understand that the children for whose success I sacrificed everything, have become toys of politics today".

"Even after four months, they do not have any audio, video or any other recording to prove allegations against me. Story after story is being told. They should know that the whole country is angry today. People of all castes and religions are standing with me," Singh claimed.

Delhi Police is investigating the case, on the directions of the Supreme Court after an FIR was lodged against Singh. 

Furthermore, the Sports Ministry has cancelled all activities of the wrestling federation with immediate effect till the investigation into the allegations of the wrestlers is completed. 

