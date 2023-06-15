All about Pro Panja League: Tournament that puts limelight on conventional arm wrestling

Why you are reading this: The sporting world has many arms and it keeps extending every now and then. In India sports like cricket, football, badminton, and Kabbadi are quite popular and there are distinct leagues attached to these sports as well. However, as the land has tremendous potential, the scope of the growth of raw sports always remains prevalent. On similar lines, a game that all of us have taken part in at least once in our life has been rendered with its own professional league. While the world calls it Arm Wrestling, in the desi world it still goes by the name of "Panja!!!". While you might be aware of the functioning of IPL, ISL, and Pro Kabbadi, it is time for you to get accustomed to a new initiative known as Pro Panja League.

3 Things you need to know:

Pro Panja League is the new addition to the world of sports

It is a brainchild of Bollywood actors Parvin Dabas and Preeti Jhangiani

The Pro Panja League is scheduled to start from July 28

What is Pro Panja League?

The conventional Panja, where the intent is simple i.e., to overpower your opponent has taken a professional avatar and is coming in the form of a multi-franchise league. The Pro Panja League incorporates teams of different cities. So, Haryana, Punjab, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Hyderabad, and all the usual outfits you see in other leagues will be present here as well. A total of 180 players will congregate in a 17-day event and each team could include players from 10 different weight categories.

Pro Panja League: What are the rules?

In the media interaction that took place at Le Meridian, New Delhi, last week, league owner Parvin Dabas referred it as the "Aam Aadmi ka game" where tools like racquets, pads, shoes, etc. have no existence here. However, a strap is there with which both players' hands are tied to eliminate the chance of hand slip. Moreover, in the inaugural season, players of the same weight division will fight hand in hand in a best-of-5 match. Whoever will pounce his/her authority over the opponent three times in the match-up will be adjudged as the winner.

When will the Pro Panja League will start?

The Pro Panja League will start from July 28, 2023. and will continue till August 13, 2023

Where will the inaugural season of the Pro Panja League will take place?

The inaugural season of the Pro Panja League will take place in New Delhi. The venue of the tournament is Indra Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

How to watch Pro Panja League?

The inaugural season of Pro Panja League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network.