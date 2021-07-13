'All Athletes Are Reflection Of New India': PM Modi Tells Tokyo-bound Olympic Contingent

PM Modi on Tuesday interacted with India's Tokyo-bound Olympic athletes and hailed their hard work and sweat despite the world going through a pandemic. PM Modi also expressed his gratitude to the Ministers who were present during the interaction- Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur, MoS Nisith Pramanik, Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju for their contribution in making infrastructures for the players.

After interacting with athletes like Deepika Kumari, Dutee Chand, PV Sindhu, Sania Mirza, Neeraj Chopra, Mary Kom, and others, PM Modi in his signing off message called India's Tokyo bound athletes as the reflection of New India.

PM Modi promises to host India's Olympic bound athletes after their return

After talking to the athletes, PM Modi in his final message to the players said, "Today we interacted virtually, but I would have liked more if I hosted you all at my residence in Delhi. Before this, I have been doing this and those programs always remain a matter of jubilation for me. But, due to COVID, this year that was not possible. This time more than half of the players of India are abroad undergoing training."

"But after you return I promise to meet you all. Corona has changed many things even the year of the Olympics. Now, only 10 days remain when the Olympics start. In Tokyo, you all will get a different environment. After interacting with you all, the country also came to know that in such difficult times, how much hard work you all have done."

PM Modi makes provision of for India's Tokyo bound athletes on NaMo app

In order to keep the support coming for the athletes, PM Modi revealed that a new provision has been made on the NaMo app and called the athletes reflection of new India.

"You all keep getting blessings from the people and for that, a special provision has been made on the NaMo app. On the NaMo app, people are cheering for you all and sending their messages. As I am seeing all of you together, I can see one thing in common- bold, confident, positive, discipline, dedication and determination. You all have commitment, competitiveness, there are the exact qualities of New India there you all are a reflection of New India."

"You all are going to play for India, this diversity, team-spirit is the identification of 'Ek Bharat Sreshtha Bharat'. First time so many athelets from India have qualified for the Olympics," added PM Modi.

PM Modi on #Cheer4India campaign

"In my last Mann Ki Baat, I talked about some of you. Even I requested the people of India to cheer for you all. I feel happy to see that the entire India is cheering for you all. I have seen numerous pictures under #Cheer4India. From social media to different corners of India, the entire nation is on its feet to cheer for you. The blessing of 135 crore Indians is with you all ahead of Tokyo Olympics, even I wish you all the luck from my side," PM Modi further stated.

