All Blacks Accept 50 Percent Pay Freeze Worth $15 Million Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The New Zealand Rugby team confirmed a 50 percent wage freeze for All Blacks players following the coronavirus pandemic. As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, sporting events all across the globe have been either postponed or cancelled as the spread of the deadly bug continues to cause havoc. The All Blacks rugby team are the latest group of sports stars that have been forced to take a pay cut following the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Here is the confirmation of the Rugby Leagues in New Zealand being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic:

Coronavirus Pandemic: All Blacks pay freeze confirmation

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) and the New Zealand Rugby Players’ Association (NZRPA) issued a statement which confirmed that the players contracted to the Super Rugby League (All Blacks) will accept a 50 percent pay cut amid the current COVID-19 situation. The decision to slash the wages of the All Blacks is due to the unprecedented situation that has followed after the coronavirus pandemic. The All Blacks will not be the only players to have their wages frozen as the Black Ferns (women) have also prepared to put a hold on their earnings. Here is the confirmation of the New Zealand rugby stars agreeing to accept half of their wages until the COVID-19 situation is under control:

Coronavirus Pandemic: The wage freeze breakdown for All Blacks

The All Blacks superstars agreed to take a 50 percent pay cut in order to protect those players on retainers of less than $30,000. The NZRPA are prepared to hold onto $15 million of the year's remaining forecasted player spend. The All Blacks players have also expressed their desire to play their part and accept the pay freeze. Following the pay freeze announcement in New Zealand, Rugby Australia also indicated they were close to striking a deal after weeks of negotiations with players.

