All Not Well With Hamilton? F1 Star Unfollows Everyone On Instagram Amid Retirement Talks

Lewis Hamilton dream for the 8th F1 title was crushed into pieces by Max Verstappen after the Dutch driver went on to win his maiden F1 Drivers Championship in a controversial fashion at Abu Dhabi GP. As the race was nearing its end the change of rules at the critical moment of the race saw lapped cars being allowed to unlap themselves and with Verstappen on fresh tyres and within striking distance of Lewis and the Red Bull driver overtook the Mercedes driver on the first chance and held onto the lead and also win his maiden crown.

Following the loss rumours have started to build about the Mercedes seven-time champion bidding farewell to F1 however there is no clear news regarding the same. Recently the social media was abuzz regarding Lewis Hamilton Instagram account with the driver raising a few eyebrows after he unfollowed everybody on Instagram.

Lewis Hamilton retirement: Is Mercedes driver retiring?

Lewis Hamilton Instagram account has over 26 million followers who get a chance to get an insight into British drivers life on and off track. Lewis Hamilton keeps pon posting pictures with the Mercedes team, celebrity friends and his dog. However, this time around the reason behind Lewis Hamilton unfollowing spree has left everyone questioning about his retirement rumours. He had previously done something similar back in 2019.

Max Verstappen plays down Lewis Hamilton retirement rumours

Lewis Hamilton along with Toto Wolff had given a miss to the F1 gala where Max Verstappen was given the F1 World Title. According to SkysPorts When Verstappen was asked about Lewis Hamilton retirement rumours, he replied, "I can understand that the first few days after a race like that you're not happy but you should also understand this is racing. I think he should just look back at what he has achieved already. That should give him a lot of comforts and should also be that drive to just keep on going because he is still trying to challenge for that eighth title and for sure he can do that again next year. So I don't see any reason why to give up or stop now."

Image: Mercedes F1/ Instagram