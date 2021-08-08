All You Need To Know About The First Openly Transgender Olympic Gold Medalist Quinn

Quinn became the first-ever transgender athlete to win a gold medal as their team overcame Sweden in a dramatic penalty-kick shootout during the Tokyo Olympics 2020 women's soccer final on Friday. It was the 20-year-old Julia Grosso who successfully found the back of the net as she took the final penalty kick to clinch the gold medal for Canada but more importantly, it was goalie Stephanie Labbe who made this victory possible with two spectacular saves in the shootout.

Tokyo 2020: First transgender gold medalist

As per CNN reports, Quinn is also the first non-binary athlete to win a medal at the Olympic Games. The Canadian soccer player was also a part of their national team's bronze medal triumph in the previous edition of the Olympics that were held in Rio in 2016. Nonetheless, it was not until September 2020 that they came out as transgender, and once the International Olympic Committee (IOC) updated its guidelines towards such athletes, it became possible for Quinn to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Tokyo 2020: First transgender gold medalist

Meanwhile, Quinn had also posted their image on their official Instagram handle where they proudly posed with the elusive Olympic gold medal. They had captioned the image as "Olympic Champions! Did that really just happen?!?"

Earlier, Quinn had posted a still from one of the matches and talked about being the first openly 'trans' Olympian to compete.

"First openly trans Olympian to compete. I don’t know how to feel. I feel proud seeing “ Quinn” up on the lineup and on my accreditation. I feel sad knowing there were Olympians before me unable to live their truth because of the world. I feel optimistic for change. Change in legislature. Changes in rules, structures, and mindsets. Mostly, I feel aware of the realities. Trans girls being banned from sports. Trans women facing discrimination and bias while trying to pursue their olympic dreams. The fight isn’t close to over… and I’ll celebrate when we’re all here", their post read.