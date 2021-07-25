'Allow Indian Contingent Returning From Tokyo Olympics Without RT-PCR Report': IOA Chief

With people entering India needing to carry RT-PCR test results with them, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) chief Narinder Batra wrote a letter to Secretary Sports Ravi Mittal. The IOA chief requested for the Indian contingent coming in from Tokyo Olympics-after their respective events- to be allowed to enter the country without COVID-19 test reports as long as they have accreditation cards.

IOA chief writes to Secretary Sports Ravi Mittal

"Government of India has put people travelling into India to enter India with a valid RTPCR test to be done before arriving into India and it applies on people arriving from Japan into India. Sir, our humble request from Tokyo through your office is to kindly take it up with the Ministry of Health Government of India, Disaster Management and whoever else handles this with a request to allow the athletes, the officials, the IOA officials and delegates, NSF officials/delegates and the media who are coming back from Tokyo and have an accreditation card based on which Japan allowed them entry into Japan be allowed to enter back in India without RT-PCR test and report," Batra wrote in the mail.

Further requesting the Indian government to inform the Japanese government of the same, Batra in the letter said that it is the Indian Olympics Association's request that this letter goes from the government of India to the government of Japan. Citing that the reason for such a request, the IOA president said is the difficulty and confusion in getting the RT-PCR tests done.

Stating that to get an RT-PCR test done in Tokyo or outside Tokyo where contingent is based is a very difficult task, Batra said that here the paperwork is perfect but in practice, there is a lot of confusion and it is very difficult to get things. Remarking that every member of the contingent, officials, delegate from IOA and NSFs are being tested in Tokyo every day for COVID-19 with Sylyvaia test till reach individual's departure back to India. He also mentioned that silver medallist Mirabai Chanu will head back to India on Monday. "Weightlifting contingent will depart from Tokyo on 26th July," the IOA chief added.

