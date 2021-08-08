Allyson Felix Becomes Most Decorated US Track Athlete In Olympic History With 11th Medal

The US women's 4x400 meter relay team secured gold after defeating their closest rivals, Poland, by a margin of over 3.5 seconds. The victory gave sprinter Allyson Felix her 11th Olympic medal, making her the most decorated US track and field athlete in Olympic history.

This was Felix’s fifth Olympic appearance and with the latest medal, she surpassed the record tally of track race icon Carl Lewis, who has nine Olympic gold medals and one silver to his name.

Speaking after her victory, Felix said, "For me, I just came out really at peace and wanting to soak it all in. I think this is a really special team because we're not 400-meter runners and I don't consider myself a 400-meter specialist. We all do different things, and it was really cool to come together to get to close out the Olympic games and for me, my Olympic career, in this way."

The 35-year-old American sprinter added that she had immense confidence in her team and the proceedings were proof of the same. The US team dominated the entirety of the 4x400m race.

Sydney McLaughlin, who set the world record while winning the 400 hurdles a few days ago started the race for the American team. Up next was Felix, who maintained the lead. Dalilah Muhammad, the silver medal holder in the hurdles race, was the third sprinter for the team. Muhammad increased the lead before handing the baton to 800-meter gold medallist, Athing Mu. Mu raced towards the finish line without any real threat. The Polish team won the silver medal and the Jamaican team had to settle for bronze.

After the victory, Muhammed said that she was honoured to have partnered with someone like Felix. She said that this was a special moment considering that this was Felix’s last Olympic appearance. Felix will be 39 years old by the time the next Olympic games are held in Paris in 2024, making it almost impossible for her to be part of that team.

Support for athletes who are mothers

Felix has always advocated for better support and treatment for athletes who have children to take care of. She said, "There have been so many women before me who had to stay silent about their fight, and so for me to be able to step out, I think my daughter gave me the courage to do that." The athlete added such treatment of athletes who are mothers has been going on for far too long and that it is time to change things. The 35-year-old Felix is a mother to a two-year-old.