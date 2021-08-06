Allyson Felix Tokyo Olympics 400m Finals Live Streaming: Run Starts Today At 6:30PM IST

American sprinter Allyson Felix, who qualified for the 400-meter finals on Wednesday, is one race behind in creating history at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. One of the elite track and field runners, Felix will be seen on the heat today at 6:05 PM IST (8:35 AM EDT) along with the seven best sprinters in the world.

Final event: Allyson Felix live streaming

The most anticipated and thrilling match will be streamed live on various platforms. Fans can watch the live show on NBCOlympics.com and on the NBC Sports mobile app. The US-based audience can watch the show live on YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT & T TV, Fubo TV, or Sling TV. The show will also be available on other NBA platforms.

Allyson Felix track and field record

Felix is one of the most celebrated track and field sprinters, specialising in 400-meter sprints. The 35-year-old mother is one of few women athletes to ever win nine medals in the Olympics. In a career spanning almost two decades, Felix is often tied with Jamaica's Merlene Ottey, who is also one of the most decorated female Olympians in field history. Till today, Felix has won one medal in each of her Olympic appearances. From the 2004 Athens Olympics to the 2016 Rio Olympics, Felix has claimed six gold medals and three silver medals, along with several other prestigious titles.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Allyson Felix

Felix won the qualifiers on Wednesday. She completed her race in a time of 49.89 s and remained behind Jamaica's SA McPherson. Now, Felix is seeking to claim her 10th Olympic medal in the grand finale, which would tie her with American sprinter Carl Lewis for the highest medal in US history by a track and field athlete.

Felix will be lining up on the field alongside champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Q Hayes, R Gomez, and C McLeod. The 35-year old is a powerful symbol for many mothers. Earlier, while talking to media persons, she said that when she was young, she never thought of making it to the finals, but, it gets harder when one gets older.