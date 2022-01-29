AlphaTauri Boss Insists F1's Revised Budget Cap Still Not Enough To Enhance Competition

AlphaTauri F1 boss Franz Tost has revealed that F1's revised budget cap will not be sufficient to help some of the smaller teams compete with the bigger ones. The sport had attempted to level the playing field by imposing a cost cap limit on spending to lower the gap between the top teams and the smaller teams.

While this year's budget cap of $140 million has reduced the spending capabilities of teams like Mercedes F1, Red Bull Racing and Ferrari F1, Tost still does not feel that the changes will make the sport more competitive.

Tost does not believe F1 budget cap will improve sports' competitiveness

In an interview with Autosport, AlphaTauri F1 boss Franz Tost said, "We still have to work on the infrastructure, to optimise everything on this side. If I see the simulation tools, and I can only hear what these top teams have, we simply don't have that. They invested in the last few years, millions for this. We have a good budget, but we never were in a position to invest so much money for simulation tools. And simulation tools are getting more and more important because we are running less at the track. Therefore you need to have this, and I think that there, we still have some deficiencies."

However, the Austrian team principal did acknowledge that the uncertainties of how the cost cap will limit even the top teams could make the sport interesting this season. "It's a very unknown story because it's completely new everything. We don't have any comparisons with others. I trust our engineers because they have built two good cars: the AT01 was already a good car and the [2021] car was the next step forward. So why shouldn't they be able to make AT03, even if it's a completely new car, also very competitive," added the 66-year old.

While Tost is confident that his side will prove a competitive package for next season, he is well aware that the other teams are capable of providing stiff competition. "A lot of things going on to jump us in a good position. But it's not only us, the others do the same. It's what Formula 1 is, a big fight everywhere."