Alpine F1 Boss Reveals Plan For 2022 Car, Says "New Mayonnaise Will Taste Good Next Year"

The F1 2021 season began with a bang at the Bahrain Grand Prix as finally there seemed to be a challenger to Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes. Although Hamilton won the race, Max Verstappen of Red Bull provided him with a real scare. Even though two teams seem to be fighting for the title this season, next season could be even better.

The F1 2022 season brings about sweeping rule changes with the intention of levelling the playing field and making the sport more interesting. Alpine (earlier Renault) CEO Laurent Rossi has already revealed plans for the Alpine F1 2022 car and is optimistic going into the new season. As for this season, he did admit that Alpine F1 had perhaps seen the best of the car.

Alpine 2021 season likely to be disappointing

Rossi, who was appointed as Alpine F1's CEO after the January departure of Renault Team Principal Cyril Abiteboul, said that the team had already extracted the most out of the car this season. "What we want to do is carry on building on what we’ve done. We know we’ve more or less reached the end of this car anyway," said Rossi. The Alpine 2021 season began in a disappointing fashion as neither Fernando Alonso nor Esteban Ocon finished in the points at the Bahrain Grand Prix. Hence, considering Rossi's statements, it seems clear that Alpine F1 are likely to have a disappointing F1 2021 season.

Alpine F1 2022 car to "taste good next year"

However, Rossi is extremely bullish about Alpine's chances going into the F1 2022 season and used a strange comparison to describe his optimism. He said, "So very confident that this new mayonnaise will taste good next year. We’re French, so we know a thing or two about mayonnaise." With the F1 2022 season a year away, Alpine F1 fans cannot wait for the new mayonnaise.

Rossi's optimism for Alpine's F1 2022 car comes about as a result of a good team in place and the experience that Fernando Alonso can bring about to guide the team. "So that gives me a lot of confidence because there’s a plan in place. There’s best practices here that are coming from all the teams. We have people that worked in the top teams in the past 23 years. We have a two-time world champion [Fernando Alonso] that’s going to bring the expertise in. I think we’re on the first step of a long journey, but I’m very confident," concluded Rossi.