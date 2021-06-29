Alpine F1 Driver Fernando Alonso Hilariously 'Undercuts' Lando Norris To Answer Questions

F1 is one of the best sports in the world, not only because of the excellent motor racing but also because of the hilarious interviews and press conferences that take place between teams and drivers. After the Styrian Grand Prix 2021, Alpine F1 team driver Fernando Alonso hilariously "undercut" McLaren's Lando Norris to answer the reporter's questions. Here is a look at the video and an update of the F1 standings ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix 2021 this weekend.

What does "undercut" in F1 mean?

"Undercut" is a pit stop strategy in F1 where a driver pits earlier than his rivals to get an advantage by receiving fresher tyres. Several F1 teams utilize this strategy to outsmart their rivals, making it a common theme associated with the sport. In this case, Alpine F1 team driver Fernando Alonso outsmarted McLaren's Lando Norris as he cheekily skipped the line to answer the reporter's questions as the Brit looked on.

F1 2021 calendar: Austrian Grand Prix 2021 this week

The time for humour is likely to be short-lived as F1 is back this weekend at the Red Bull Ring in Austria. The Austrian Grand Prix 2021 will take place from Friday, July 2 to Sunday, July 4. The complete Austrian GP 2021 schedule is given below.

Friday, July 2

Free Practice One: 3:00 PM IST to 4:00 PM IST (10:30 AM BST to 11:30 AM BST)

Free Practice Two: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM BST to 3:00 PM BST)

Saturday, July 3

Free Practice Three: 3:30 PM IST to 4:30 PM IST (11:00 AM BST to 12:00 PM BST)

Qualifying: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM BST to 3:00 PM BST)

Sunday, July 4

Main Race: 6:30 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST (2:00 PM BST to 4:00 PM BST)

F1 standings: Lando Norris in fourth place while Fernando Alonso languishes in eleventh place

Fernando Alonso's return to F1 in the 2021 season after a two-year hiatus does not seem to have gone as planned so far as the former two-time Drivers' Champion languishes in eleventh place in the F1 standings. Meanwhile, Lando Norris is having his best season so far as he is currently in fourth place in the F1 standings with 86 points, 12 points ahead of Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas (74). Alonso will hope to turn his season around from this weekend onwards as F1 once again visits the Red Bull Ring.

