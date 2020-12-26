Alvin Kamara Joint Tied For Most Rush TDs In NFL Games En Route Career-best Performance

Alvin Kamara turned up in a festive mood on Christmas Day, as he coloured the pitch in glory for the New Orleans Saints. Sporting green-and-red Christmas-themed cleats, the 25-year-old tied the NFL record for most touchdowns in a game and finished with a career-high 155 yards to help the Saints clinch a fourth straight NFC South title. The Saints cruised to a 52-33 over the Minnesota Vikings, knocking them out in the process.

Also Read: Lamar Jackson Snubbed From NFL Pro Bowl 2020, Ravens Fans Shocked At Omission

Alvin Kamara rushing TD record helps Sains claim NFC South title

An inspired Alvin Kamara had a unforgettable Christmas Day as New Orleans sealed a fourth straight NFC South title. The 25-year-old cruised to a 40-yard touchdown run on the game's opening drive for a quick lead before adding five more scoring runs, all on rushes of below 10 yards, against a Minnesota unit who had no means of stopping him. In the process, the Saints star equaled a record set by Hall of Fame fullback Ernie Nevers in 1929 for the Chicago Cardinals.

Also Read: NFL Honors Mississippi Man Freed After 22 Years In Prison

According to NFL.com, the six Alvin Kamara rushing touchdowns was just the third instance of a player scoring six TDs from scrimmage (Dub Jones, Browns, 1951) and the fourth including six TDs overall (﻿Gale Sayers﻿, Bears, 1965). Kamara became the first player in seven years with five touchdowns, and the first in 17 years to earn all of them on the ground, when he hurried in from 7 yards out early in the fourth quarter. For a moment, it felt like the 25-year-old might fall short by just one, but thanks to a long pass from Drew Brees to Adam Trautman﻿, Kamara could slam home the record-equalling sixth.

Also Read: Bengals Try To Build On Big Win In Trip To Struggling Texans

His six touchdowns against the Vikings was his career-best performance, and took his tally to 21 touchdowns on the season, the most in his career. The 25-year-old also set a career high with yards from scrimmage, covering 155 yards on Christmas Day. Alvin Kamara was named into his fourth Pro Bowl in four years earlier this week, and performances like the one on Friday justify his selection. The Saints star admitted to asking the coach what the all-time record was after his third Td, but wasn't deterred when he realised he was only halfway there.

Also Read: Wilson Carves Up UCF In Likely Final Game For No. 13 BYU

(Image Courtesy: Alvin Kamara Instagram)