Alyssa Nakken Makes History, Become First Full-time Female Coach In The MLB

other sports

San Francisco Giants have made MLB history by appointing the first full-time female coach in Alyssa Nakken. Find out more on Nakken and Giants coaching team.

Alyssa Nakken

Major League Baseball (MLB) franchise San Francisco Giants have made history by hiring the first full-time female coach in MLB history. Giants released a statement on Thursday night (Friday IST) to announce the appointment of Alyssa Nakken as their new coach. Alyssa Nakken, 29, had been associated with the Giants since 2014. She will join manager Gabe Kapler's team as an assistant coach.

Alyssa Nakken makes MLB history

Alyssa Nakken is a former Sacramento State softball player. She began working with the Giants as an intern in the baseball operations department before leading health-and-wellness initiatives for the franchise. MLB insider Kerry Crowley noted that her appointment is historic as she will not only be the first female coach in Giants history but also the first full-time female coach in the MLB.

Gabe Kapler's coaching team involving Alyssa Nakken and others

Along with Alyssa Nakken, San Francisco Giants announced the appointments of Mark Hallberg as a fellow assistant coach, Antoan Richardson as outfield and baserunning coach, and Nick Ortiz as quality assurance coach. 

Alyssa Nakken along with Hallberg will be assisting the coaching staff of the field. They will also be working to improve the Giants culture that promotes a sense of collaboration and other attributes in the team.

San Francisco Giants will begin their preparation for the upcoming MLB season on February 22 (February 23 IST) when they face Los Angeles Dodgers in a spring training game. 

