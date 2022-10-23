Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal at the U23World Wrestling Championships in Spain on Saturday. The 18-year-old achieved the incredible feat with a 12-4 win against Turkish wrestler Ahmet Duman in the men’s freestyle 57kg event final. Even his fellow Indian compatriots and Olympic medalists Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya had previously won silver medals at the event.

Aman previously defeated Sri Lanka’s Hansana Madushanka by 11-0 in the pre-quarters and Japan’s Toshiya Abe in the quarterfinal by 13-2 to storm into the semis. In the semi-final, he defeated Bekzat Almaz of Kyrgystan by 10-5 to secure himself a medal. This was India’s sixth medal overall in the prestigious U23 World Championships, which will conclude on Sunday.

India's medal count swells to 6

India’s medal tally rose to sixth with Aman’s gold medal, as Ankush won the silver medal in the women’s wrestling 50kg event. Mansi Ahlawat picked up the bronze medal in the women’s wrestling 59kg event, while Nitesh and Vikas won bronze medals in the Greco-Roman style, in the 97kg and 72kg event respectively. Meanwhile, Sajan Bhanwala earlier became the first Indian Greco-Roman wrestler to win a medal at the Under-23 World Championship.

🇮🇳 register their best-ever performance in the U23 World #Wrestling Championship since its inception in 2017



🥇- Aman Sehrawat (FS 57kg)

🥈- Ankush (WW 50kg)

🥉- Mansi Ahlawat (WW 59kg)

🥉- Nitesh (GR 97kg)

🥉- Vikas (GR 72kg)

🥉- Sajan Bhanwala (GR 77kg) pic.twitter.com/M4PTVnKjZk — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 22, 2022

Sajan edged past Dnytro Vasetskyi of Ukraine to win the bronze play-off and earn the historic medal. During his campaign, he defeated Lithuania's Aistis Liaugminas by 3-0 in the qualification round and suffered an 8-0 loss to Moldova's Alexandrin Gutu in the pre-quarterfinals. However, he made a comeback in the repechage round and won 9-6 against Kazakhstan's Rassul Zhunis.

India find themselves placed in the 10th spot in Team Rankings of the freestyle category, courtesy of Aman’s gold medal. With three bronze medals in the Greco-Roman style, India earned a total of 45 points in the event. India are 10th in the Greco-Roman style team rankings behind Croatia and ahead of Kazakhstan. At the same time, India earned a total of 35 points in the women’s wrestling event with a silver medal by Ankush and the bronze by Mansi.