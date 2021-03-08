Amanda Nunes Got Hit Only Twice In Her FW Title Defence Against Megan Anderson: Watch

‘The Lioness’ Amanda Nunes added another quick victory to her ever-growing resume after she battered Megan Anderson in the first round of their featherweight title clash in the co-main event of UFC 259. While Megan Anderson took the fight to the champion, Amanda Nunes soon took over with her superior skills. She then grounded Anderson with some vicious lefts and rights before trapping her in a triangle armbar to win via submission, getting hit only twice during the entire bout.

Going into the bout, Megan Anderson was expected to give Amanda Nunes a tough competition, considering she is six-foot-tall and a former Invicta FC featherweight champion. However, despite having a major disadvantage in reach and height, Nunes had no issues in overpowering Anderson, ending the bout way earlier than expected.

Also Read l Amanda Nunes highlights: Amanda Nunes vs Meghan Anderson fight set for March 6

Amanda Nunes record: Fighters praise Amanda Nunes

After the fight, many fans and fighters took to Twitter and praised Amanda Nunes for her dominating performance. While many, including Jorge Masvidal and Stephen Thompson, called Nunes the greatest of all time, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones asked UFC to “book Amanda a fight next week”. Featherweight Cub Swanson, on the other hand, claimed that the double champion could also beat some men in the UFC.

Congrats you da Goat! #UFC259 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 7, 2021

Book Amanda a fight next week #UFC259 — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 7, 2021

I believe Amanda Nunes could beat some of the men in the @ufc #UFC259 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) March 7, 2021

Also Read l Sterling wins UFC bantamweight title when Yan disqualified

Amanda Nunes record: Dana White’s current problem

At this point, the hardest thing is coming up with matchups for the double champion which could intrigue fans. Amanda Nunes is without debate the most dominant woman to ever compete in the UFC as she has now defended both her titles — bantamweight and featherweight — on multiple occasions. The Lioness has won 21 of her UFC fights, which includes wins over six former UFC champions — Ronda Rousey, Holly Holm, Miesha Tate, Germaine de Randamie, Valentina Shevchenko and Cris Cyborg.

Amanda Nunes highlights: Nunes vs Pena at works

When asked what’s next for Nunes in the UFC, Dana White said that the Lioness could defend her bantamweight strap against Julianna Pena next. The UFC president stated that Pena was texting him and the rest of his team the entire night and wants to get into the octagon with Nunes. The Venezuelan Vixen earlier defeated Sara McMann at UFC 257, calling out Nunes at the post-fight conference.

"Julianna Pena has been texting all of us all night, she's been busy tonight. Yeah, we could do that [On booking Pena next against Amanda Nunes for the women's bantamweight title]," White told media.

Also Read l UFC parts ways with heavyweight legends Alistair Overeem and Junior dos Santos: Report

Also Read l Israel Adesanya honours father Oluwafemi by wearing ‘Dadesanya’ shirt at UFC 259 presser

Image Source: UFC/ Instagram, UFC Fight Pass