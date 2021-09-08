Amarinder Singh To 'cook' For Neeraj Chopra, Punjab's Olympic Medalists; Here's The Menu

Punjab athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics including Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra will be hosted for dinner by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday. Raveen Thukral the chief media advisor to Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted about the same with the dinner set to take place at Siswan farmhouse.

Raveen Thukral in his tweet mentioned that Captain Amrinder will cook some mouth-watering dishes including pulao, lamb, chicken, aloo & Zarda rice for the Punjab Olympic medalists at Punjab Olympic medalists. The Chief Minister during the felicitation ceremony earlier had promised medal winners that he will be cooking food for them for dinner.

Captain Amarinder to prepare special dishes for Punjab Olympic medalists

From Patiala cuisine to pulao, lamb, chicken, aloo & Zarda rice, CM @capt_amarinder will prepare each of these delicacies himself to keep his promise to Punjab Olympic medal winners (& Neeraj Chopra) at the dinner he’s hosting for them tomorrow!

(file pic) pic.twitter.com/X9iOF16N5m — Raveen Thukral (@RT_MediaAdvPBCM) September 7, 2021

Captain Amarinder Singh had earlier rewarded Olympic medal winners and participants with cash awards worth over₹ 32 crore. Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra had not attended the event. Cash reward for 11 players from the state, who were part of the Indian hockey team that won the bronze medal after 41 years, was raised from ₹ 1 crore to ₹ 2.51 crore each

India's performance at Tokyo Olympics 2020

India ended their campaign at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 with their best-ever haul of seven medals which included one gold, two silver, and four bronze medal. Neeraj Chopra was the star of the Indian contingent winning the country's second Olympic gold and first in Track and field. Abhinav Bindra had won the country's first gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

In the Javelin throw event the Haryana youngster (Neeraj Chopra) produced a throw of 87.58 in his second attempt in the final. The throw was enough for him to take the top place in the final. Germany's World No 1 and favourite to win the gold medal Johannes Vetter failed to progress beyond the halfway stage in the final after finishing outside the top eight.

Bajrang Punia beat Daulet Niyazbekov in the bronze medal playoff to earn a podium finish on Olympic debut. The other Indian medalist at this year's Olympics were Mirabai Chanu and Ravi Dahiya (both silver) in weightlifting and wrestling respectively, while P V Sindhu, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, and the men's hockey team secured the bronze.