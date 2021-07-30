America's Ryan Murphy Accuses Russian Competitors Of Doping After Losing At Tokyo Olympics

As the Tokyo Olympics is underway in its full swing, dipping charges have yet again knocked the doors of the mega-event. Recently, American backstroke star swimmer Ryan Murphy accused Russian competitors of doping. After losing to Russian swimmers in two races at the Olympics, Ryan Murphy expressed his frustration and said on Friday that doping remains a huge problem in the sport and he wonders if all his competitors are clean.

Ryan Murphy accuses Russian athletes of doping

Ryan Murphy revealed his frustration after taking the silver medal behind Evgeny Rylov in the 200-meter backstroke. Murphy, who had won Gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics had to settle for a bronze in the 100-meter backstroke as well.

“It is a huge mental drain on me to hear I'm swimming in a race that's probably not clean. That is what it is," said Murphy as reported by AP.

However, at a news conference with fellow medalists Rylov and third-place finisher Luke Greenbank of Britain, Murphy said he was not accusing the Russian of doping.

“I need to be clear. My intention is not to make any allegations here. Congratulations to Evgeny, congratulations to Luke. They both did an incredible job. They’re both very talented swimmers. They both train real hard and they’ve got great technique,” added Murphy.

Russia's Raylov denies doping accusations

Rylov, who has long been one of the world’s top backstrokers, denied being involved in any doping schemes.

“I have always been for clean competition,” he said through a translator. “I’m tested. I fill out all the forms. I’m for clean sport. I’ve been devoting my whole life to this (sport).”

Rylov didn’t feel like he was the target of Murphy’s frustration, even after beating him twice in Tokyo. The Russian is a two-time world champion in the 200 back, and he also pulled off a 100-200 sweep at the 2019 championships.

“Ryan has all the right to think the way he does and say what he does. He did not accuse me of anything. That’s why I don’t have anything against him," said Rylov said.

Russia and the dopping charges

Notably, it is not the first time Russia has been accused of dipping. In fact, Russia has been the most prominent target of the anti-doping movement after revelations that it launched a massive state-sponsored program to elude testers ahead of the 2014 Sochi Winter Games.

The country was forced to send depleted squads to the last two Olympics, and those that did compete at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games were referred to as OAR — Olympic Athletes From Russia.

Then, just when Russia appeared to be patching up its relationship with the rest of the world, more anomalies emerged from the files at Moscow's anti-doping lab.

Most Russian athletes were allowed to compete at Tokyo, even though they officially represent the Russian Olympic Committee, not their country.

Russia's flag is banned and their national anthem can't be played during medal ceremonies, but they do get music from Russian composer Tchaikovsky. Two Russian swimmers, Alexandr Kudashev and Veronika Andrusenko, were initially banned from competing in Tokyo by the world governing body FINA because of evidence gathered from the Moscow lab. But, just days before the opening ceremony, CAS cleared both swimmers to take part in the Olympics.

(Image Credits: AP)

(Story Inputs: AP)