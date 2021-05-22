Amid Manhunt For Sushil Kumar, Grieving Mother Of Murdered Wrestler Demands Justice

In a massive development in the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case, Savita, the mother of murdered wrestler Sagar Rana spoke to Republic TV exclusively. Olympic medalist wrestler Sushil Kumar is an accused in connection with the murder case of the 23-year-old former junior national wrestling champion, Sagar Rana. Speaking to Republic, Savita Dhankar narrated the entire incident and broke down remembering her son.

"I request Delhi government, Delhi Police and Modi ji that justice should be delivered to my son. He apart from being my son was also the pride of the nation," she said and broke into tears.

Sushil Kumar didn't like Sagar changing his coach: Sagar Rana's uncle

Speaking with Republic TV, Narender, the uncle of Sagar, said that he wanted to change his coach and stadium for training. And this hurt Sushil a lot. He said that he was surprised when the names of Neeraj Bawana and Kala Jathedi gang were taken. When asked whether it was a matter of encroachment on the flat he said there was no property dispute as Sushil earlier wanted Sagar to stay there.

"Sagar wanted to change stadium and coach which Sushil didn't like. Sagar had told Sushil that he would go with his coach Virender who coaches at a stadium in Narela. Many were going with Virender. Sushil didn't like this. Sushil managed to convince Sagar and also offered his flat to him. Sagar lived there for about four months and vacated this flat on March 30," said Narender.

When asked about the motive behind the murder, he said that only Sushil Kumar could reveal the truth. "We were informed by wrestlers that Sagar had met with an accident, we reached Delhi and came to know that he was murdered," he said adding that Sushil Kumar should come forward and join the investigation.

Kala Jathedi can kill me: Sushil Kumar

Sushil Kumar through his counsel has said before the court that he has been threatened by Kala Jatedhi gang. He wanted to join the investigation only on one condition - that he will not be placed under arrest. However, Delhi Police refused his request. Meanwhile, Sonu, a witness and a wrestler who was present at the time of the brawl has written to Delhi Police that he has been facing a life threats from wrestler Sushil Kumar. He wrote to the police three days back.

Meanwhile, Sushil Kumar is still on the run. His traced location is said to be Punjab. Ten teams were sent to nab him. Till Saturday evening he wasn't found anywhere. Sushil Kumar is using 12 different numbers to dodge the police. The private security guards who were present at the time of the murder of Sagar have been removed and new guards have been hired. Apart from this CISF has been deployed and no one is allowed to go inside the stadium. There are 20 teams of police that are conducting raids to nab Sushil. One team is of Crime Branch, another is of Special Cell NDR range and the others team are of different districts which have been pressed into action.

