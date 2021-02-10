Amir Khan Buys £30,000 Rolex For One-year-old Son's Birthday: See Pictures

Boxing superstar Amir Khan has come under heavy criticism for buying his youngest son, Muhammad Zaviyar, a Rolex watch worth a reported £30,000 as a present for his first birthday. The Olympic Silver medallist, who hasn’t boxed since 2019, took to his Instagram to show off the brand new watch that Muhammad will receive later this month. Fans on social media were quick to react to the news of the Brit purchasing a luxury watch for his toddler and many were left perplexed by the former unified light-welterweight world champion's actions.

ALSO READ: Is Cicely Tyson Related To Mike Tyson? Find Out Interesting Details About Their Connection

Amir Khan buys his youngest son luxury Rolex watch worth £30,000

Over the last weekend, Amir Khan stunned his Instagram followers by revealing that he has purchased a Rolex watch worth a reported £30,000 for his one-year-old son Muhammad Zaviyar. 'King' Khan shared a snap of the Rolex, which was in chocolate colour. It appeared to be an 18k yellow gold bezel and also contained real diamonds. On his IG story, Khan wrote, "Got my little boy his first birthday present. His watch collection to grow from now on."

ALSO READ: Mike Tyson And Evander Holyfield Will Collide In A $200m Trilogy Fight In Dubai: Report

On Snapchat, Khan shared another picture of the watch and added that he had picked up the luxury accessory from Birmingham. He explained that he purchased the watch for Muhammad as he wouldn't be able to celebrate his youngest son's birthday due to COVID-19 this year. Muhammed will turn a year old on February 22, 2021, which is likely when he will receive the present.

Fans on social media were left rather perplexed as to why the boxer purchased an item for his youngest son, which couldn't even be used. One wrote, "I think that watch may not even fit around Muhammad's head. Why buy a toddler a gift he can't use?" while another added, "Waste of money, that. Maybe Amir is teaching his kid how to read time from a young age." However, this isn't the first time that Khan has splashed the cash on a luxury watch. Only last year, he bought himself a £100,000 Richard Mille RM 032 dive watch.

Amir Khan net worth details and family life

According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, Amir Khan's net worth is an estimated £22.5m. The English boxer's career earnings have been boosted through his boxing career. Khan's boxing record stands at an impressive 34 wins in 39 bouts with 21 of them coming through KO's.

ALSO READ: Evander Holyfield Believes Third Fight With Mike Tyson Would Generate $100m In Revenue

Khan married Faryal Makhdoom in 2013. The couple has two daughters and a son. In August 2017, Amir announced that he and Faryal had agreed to split but the two reconciled later that year.

ALSO READ: Mike Tyson Admits He ‘Used To Rob’ Kids Like His 12-year-old Daughter When He Was Young

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits - Amir Khan Instagram