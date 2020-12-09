Amir Khan Flaunts “birthday Bod” As He Trains For His Possible Return Bout With Kell Brook

On December 8, 2020, boxer Amir Khan celebrated his 34th birthday by training for his possible return bout with arch-rival Kell Brook. On the occasion, Khan shared a picture of himself on Instagram where he can be seen flaunting his “birthday bod”. King Khan also thanked fans for all the well wishes, calming that he’s ready for the upcoming challenges.

A few days ago, The Pride of Bolton was also seen training with trainer Tony Brady, thanking him for pushing him in the sessions. He also claimed that the next year will be huge for him, teasing that Khan vs Brook could go down at 2021. “Training with Tony Brady in Bolton. Thanks for pushing me. Big 2021,” he wrote.

The 34-year-old has not fought since July 2019 when he defeated Billy Dib in Saudi Arabia, calming the WBC international welterweight title in the process. After that, rumours went viral calming that The Bolton boxer is thinking of retirement. However, Amir Khan later dusted off the rumours, stating that it’s too early for him to retire from the sport.

Though Khan vs Brook is yet to be made official, fans can’t wait to see the two titans collide as the two have a long history. Amir Khan was scheduled to fight Kell Brook in 2019, but the fight failed to materialise as Khan opted to fight Terence Crawford instead. The American went on to defeat Khan in the six-round, retaining his WBO welterweight title.

Terence Crawford then went on to defeat Kell Brook by TKO in the fourth round in November 2020. This was the fourth time Crawford had defended his title, since winning it from Jeff Horn in 2018. The American is now rumoured to fight Errol Spence Jr after the unified welterweight champion successfully defended his titles against Danny Garcia a few days ago.

Amir Khan Instagram: Khan on Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul

While Khan is preparing for his ring return, he has also commented on his old rival Floyd Mayweather, who’s scheduled to fight YouTuber Logan Paul on February 20. Amir Khan claims that the Money Man only accepted the fight because he has spent all of his fortune. “Floyd Mayweather is one of those fighters who might have spent up (all his money) and might have to come back to the ring again,” he told World Boxing News.

Image Source: Amir Khan/ Instagram