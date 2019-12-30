Amir Khan Hits Back At Haters Over Christmas Wishes; Vows To Come Back Strong In 2020

British boxer Amir Khan's Christmas celebration received a lot of flak with harsh comments directed towards the boxer for posting a picture with his family on his social media accounts and wishing his fans on the occasion of Christmas recently. The post has drawn mixed reactions with few questioning him for celebrating Christmas despite being a Muslim. Khan has often come under controversy primarily due to his Pakistani origin and religion, despite being a British boxer since the beginning.

Amir Khan hits back at haters

So shocked by all the hate I’m getting on my Twitter & instagram for wishing everyone Merry Christmas and posting a picture with my family in Christmas outfits. Just want to tell those people ‘I don’t give a f**k’ — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) December 26, 2019

Amir Khan boxing against Floyd Mayweather

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old Amir Khan has refused to rule out fighting Floyd Mayweather after the American announced that he is planning his in-ring return. Mayweather hasn't had a professional match since defeating Conor McGregor in an exhibition bout in August 2017. But Amir Khan has said he still wants to face the 42-year-old in the twilight of his career after never getting 'Money' in his prime. He also hoped to fight Manny Pacquiao along with Floyd Mayweather.

Amir Khan on boxing in England

Amir Khan was born and raised in Manchester. He has also won an Olympic silver medal for Britain. He said that he hopes to be back in the ring during March-April 2020. Speaking to IFL TV, Khan confirmed that his team is looking at a location, and then hopefully after that, he will confirm his comeback fight.

