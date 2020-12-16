Amir Khan Receives Heat From Fans For Showing Off Dubai Holiday Mansion During Pandemic

Boxer Amir Khan recently took heat from fans for flaunting his wealth by showing off his luxurious family holiday home, situated in Dubai. The 34-year-old earlier shared some pictures and videos of the mansion, while claiming that he bought the multi-million-dollar house for his wife and kids. Khan bought the mansion with the help of his old friend Maaz Jethwa, who’s also the owner of UAE-based firm New Door.

According to The Sun, Khan’s Dubai mansion comes with a wooden front door surrounded by a huge stone porch. Inside, the house consists of an extensive lounge-diner and is fitted with marble floors, including marble stone stairs. However, the most impressive feature of the mansion is its huge swimming pool, which comes with all the facilities.

Also Read l Amir Khan boxing: Khan Once Again Accuses Kell Brook Of "running Away" From A Fight

This is the third time Amir Khan has flaunted his wealth during the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, he bought a Richard Mille 32 designer watch, worth around $140,000. A few days back, he also showed off his new car collection, which included a red Lamborghini Aventador ($4,00,000) and black Rolls Royce Phantom ($4,75,000).

Also Read l Amir Khan boxing: Khan Mourns Shock, Tragic Death Of Newborn Nephew

Amir Khan mansion: Fans slam Khan for flaunting wealth in pandemic

While Amir Khan is truly happy with his recent purchase, some of his fans and followers think differently. Many recently took to social media and blasted him for showing off during the Covid-19 crisis, which has forced many businesses to shut and left countless jobless. Others even claimed that the Bolton native is sharing these pics to “boost his ego,” asking Khan to stay “humble”.

Also Read l Amir Khan Instagram: Khan Flaunts “birthday Bod” As He Trains For His Return Bout

“Why do you need to post on here when times are so tough for so many people? Have respect for families that can't even afford to eat,” wrote a follower. “No need to share it on here for validation, Amir. That's just feeding your ego. I'm sure your family are grateful, and will in time tell you so,” another added. “You need to lay off social media for a bit brother all you do is brag about things you have just bought or places you go. Stay humble,” commented a third.

Also Read l Amir Khan Pays Respect To UFC Champ Khabib Nurmagomedov In Latest IG Post

Image Source: Amir Khan Instagram