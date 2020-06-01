Amit Panghal & Vikas Krishan Nominated For Khel Ratna In Boxing

World Championship silver medalist Amit Panghal and Asian Games gold medalist Vikas Krishan have been nominated for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award while Lovlina Borgohain, Simranjit Kaur and Manish Kaushik have been chosen for the Arjuna Awards by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI). The last four years' performances have been considered by the BFI while recommending the Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards.

Khel Ratna nominees

Amit Panghal was chosen for his phenomenon performance in the last couple of years and has added an Asian Games gold, Asian Championships gold, and CWG Silver medal before scripting history at last year’s World Championships with a silver medal.

Former World Championships bronze medalist Vikas Krishan was considered for the top honours for a gold medal from the 2018 Commonwealth Games and a couple of bronze medals from the Asian Games and Asian Championships.

Arjuna Award nominees

Manish Kaushik was nominated for his sterling show when he clinched a bronze at the 2019 World Championships and a silver in 2018 Commonwealth Games while Lovlina Borgohain was recognised for her two back to back bronze medals from the last two World Championships. Simranjit Kaur flourished with a silver each from the 2018 World Championships as well as the 2019 Asian Championships.

Head Coach Ali Qamar along with assistant coach Chhote Lal were recommended for the Dronacharya Award while the 2008 Asian Boxing gold medalist and two-time World Championships silver medallist Usha Nagisetty has been chosen for the Dhyanchand Award.

