Amit Panghal Inspired By Olympic Champ Vasyl Lomachenko, Aims To Breach Best Of Defences

Indian boxing star Amit Panghal has witnessed a quick rise to prominence since bursting onto the scene in the 2017 National Boxing Championships. The 24-year-old is one of the six Indian boxing stars to have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics which were postponed to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Amit Panghal is currently the world No.1 in the 52kg category and recently revealed that Ukrainian legend Vasyl Lomachenko is the ringmaster he looks up to.

Amit Panghal boxing: Indian boxing star hails Vasyl Lomachenko as his inspiration

Speaking to the Olympic Channel, Amit Panghal said that he came across Vasyl Lomachenko's boxing videos a few years back and was instantly impressed by his style. The Ukrainian legend won two Olympic gold medals at Beijing 2008 and London 2012 in the featherweight and lightweight categories and is the current holder of the WBA and WBO titles. Amit Panghal said that after knowing that the 32-year-old was a two-time Olympian, he started watching him closely and tried emulating his style. Vasyl Lomachenko is known for his aggression and lightning-fast reflexes and has the ability to breach the best of defences.

Amit Panghal boxing: Indian boxing ace admits to imitating Vasyl Lomachenko's punching style

Traits of Vasyl Lomachenko's boxing style can be seen in Amit Panghal's bouts, particularly during the 2019 India Open final. Facing off against Sachin Siwach, who is seven inches taller than Panghal, Siwach was no match for the 24-year-old's aggressive punching and conceded the gold. Amit Panghal admitted that he tried to emulate Vasyl Lomachenko's style and especially his combination of punches while attributing other details to his own style. The 24-year-old added that he loves how the Ukrainian trains and hopes to meet him one day.

Amit Panghal boxing: Indian boxer gearing up for Tokyo Olympics

Amit Panghal booked his maiden Olympic berth after edging past Philippines’ Carlo Paalam in the quarter-final of the Asian Boxing qualifiers in Amman. However, the World Championships silver medallist fell short against China’s Hu Jianguan in the semi-final. The 24-year-old said that with the Tokyo Olympics postponed, he had the time to sharpen his game as he had lost a bit of strength after moving from the 49kg to 52 kg weight category.

Amit Panghal added that the postponement gives him time to work on his weakness, and will compete with a better fitness level and an overall level. Panghal can hope to see his idol in action as soon as October with Vasyl Lomachenko slated to take on Teofimo Lopez Jr. in a highly awaited fight, where three of the four lightweight world titles will be at stake.

(Image courtesy: Amit Panghal, Vasyl Lomachenko Instagram)