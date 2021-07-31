Amit Panghal Vs Yuberjen Martinez: Watch Boxing Men's Round Of 16 Match Live

Amit Panghal is all set to take on Yuberjen Martinez in the Boxing Men's round of 16. Pooja Rani will also take on Li Qian of China in the middleweight quarterfinal after winning her Round of 16 matches against Algeria’s Ichrak Chaib convincingly by 5-0. Read this article below to know how and when to watch.

Team India's 'Mission Tokyo' will resume on day 9 of the Olympics with all eyes on ace shuttler PV Sindhu and Archer Atanu Das as they both will be playing to bag a medal on Saturday. India had a productive day out at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday as Manpreet Singh & Co. defeated hosts Japan by a score of 5-3 at the Men's Hockey Pool A. Apart from this, boxer Lovlina Borgohain ensured the second medal for India by entering the semi-final of the Women's 69kg category. Borgohain defeated Nien Chin Chen in her quarterfinal bout with a score of 4-1 to secure the Bronze medal for India at the event.

Amit Panghal's form and past performance graph

Gold medal favourite Amit Panghal will begin his fight for the medal on Saturday. The champion boxer is among the medal favourites and will take on Colombia’s Yurberjen Herney Martínez Rivas in Round of 16. This is Panghal first adventure in his Tokyo 2020 journey after having burst onto the scene in 2017. Amit Panghal got a gold medal in the Boxing World Cup 2020 as he looks to continue his good form into the Olympics. He won the silver medal at the 2018 Commonwealth games before clinching the gold at the Asian Games.

So where to watch Amit Panghal vs Y. Martinez at Tokyo Olympics live in India?

The live telecast of the match at the Tokyo Olympics will take place at 7:30 AM on these listed channels:

Sony TEN 2

Sony Ten 2 HD

Sony SIX

Sony SIX HD TV

The regional telecast will take place on these channels:

Sony TEN 3

Sony TEN 3 HD

Sony TEN 4

SONY TEN 4 HD

Do not have access to a TV? We got you covered as you can also live stream the match on your cellular or portable devices through the Sony Liv app. It comes with a premium subscription and live broadcast is subject to Sony.

Image Credits - PTI