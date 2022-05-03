Amit Shah Lauds PM Modi For Indian Sports' Growth; 'He Took Initiatives, Results Are Seen'

The Khelo India University Games 2021 concluded with the closing ceremony held at the Kantheerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Many notable personalities of India, including the likes of Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister Anurag Thakur among the others arrived at the closing ceremony to extend their best wishes to the athletes. Meanwhile, speaking at the event, Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi for his immense contribution to take Indian sports forward.

As reported by ANI, Amit Shah said, “Prior to 2014, all sports lovers and enthusiasts used to worry while watching any international game, except Cricket. Be it Olympic, Asiad or international tournaments for an individual game, India's name didn't figure anywhere in the medal tally”.

"We lagged behind even in Hockey. PM Modi came to power in 2014, & he set a goal that India would be the no.1 in all areas - including sports...He started a series of initiatives like Fit India, Khelo India University Games & today we can see its beautiful result," he added.

The second edition of the Khelo India University Games saw the participation of over 3000 students from a total of 210 universities across India.

More details about the Khelo India University Games 2021

The 9-day event kicked off on April 24 and featured competitions in 20 disciplines. It is pertinent to mention that the hosts of the games, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) won of the Khelo India University Games 2021 by topping the charts with 20 gold, seven silver and five bronze medals. The Lovely Professional University followed in second place with 17 gold medals, while Punjab University finished third with 15 gold medals.

JAIN’s swimming team won a total of 20 medals in several swimming events, as Siva Sridhar emerged at the top with 11 gold medals. At the same time, Olympian Shrihari Natraj also won three gold medals while putting on a record-breaking performance. Meanwhile, Shrungi Bandekar’s effort to win four gold medals in various women’s swimming events also became the talk of the town.

Asian Games champion and Olympian Dutee Chand was denied the gold medal in the women’s 200m race as Priya Mohan clinched the medal by clocking 23.90, while Chand put on an effort of finishing the race at 24.90 seconds. Mohan earlier won a gold medal in the women’s 400m rave. The event also made headlines for introducing indigenous sports like Yogasana and Mallakhamba for the first time in the history of national sports.

