Amul Topical Brings New Doodle To Celebrate Victory Of Star Indian Archer Deepika Kumari

Dairy brand Amul marked the victory of star Indian archer Deepika Kumari, who regained the top position in global rankings for recurve women following her hat trick of gold medals at the World Cup Stage 3 in Paris on Sunday, June 27. While the 27-year-old hailing from Ranchi had achieved the first position for the first time in 2012, Amul treats her by dedicating a doodle with a creative strip ahead of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. While sharing a picture on Instagram, Amul wrote, "Champion archer wins triple gold in Paris World Cup!"

Amul celebrates Deepika Kumari's victory

In the new cartoon that Amul shared on Instagram on Monday, its mascot, The Butter Girl, is seen standing alongside Radhika's cartoon with three bows in its hand. Also, Radhika's creative cartoon is holding archery in her hand. The poster is also showing butter in Radhika's hand. The graphic also depicted 3 gold medals around the sports star's neck. Amul also gave an interesting tagline to the poster, which read, "Take a bow, Deepika! Amul always on target."

India hails Deepika Kumari

Praises and wishes poured in for the star archer from across the country. Kumari won three gold medals in recurve events on Sunday, including the women's individual, the women's team, and the mixed team. “This is going to lift Deepika to the number one slot in the world rankings on Monday,” World archery tweeted after the 27-year-gold old's rush. Kumari's "magnificent" performance was also praised by Sachin Tendulkar, who wished her luck at the Tokyo Olympics. He also expressed his pride in her accomplishment.

Former Indian cricketer said, "Magnificent performance Deepika! You deserve all the success & recognition. Your performance at #ArcheryWorldCup in Paris is just a glimpse of what the world shall see at the @Olympics. Proud of your achievement & wishing you all the very best for the #TokyoOlympics."

Sports Minister Kiren Rijju was among those who praised the famous Indian archer. He tweeted, "Look at the target. Congratulations Deepika! A proud moment for India as #Tokyo2020 bound archer @ImDeepikaK regains the World number 1 ranking in the Women’s Individual Recurve after winning the gold medal at the World Cup Stage 3 in Paris. #Cheer4India."

Kumari reclaims Number 1 spot in world archery

After winning three gold medals at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris, Deepika Kumari ascended to the top of the women's recurve archery world rankings. The 27-year-old advanced two spots to 263.7 points, reclaiming the top spot for the first time since 2012. France's Lisa Barbelin (225.5 points) and Korea's Kang Chae Young (208 points) are presently in second and third place, respectively. She took first place at the Paris World Cup, which ended on Monday, and is currently preparing for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She has previously returned from the London Olympics in 2012 and the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Picture Credit: amul_india/Instagram