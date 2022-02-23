Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa has become the biggest talking point in Indian sports ever since he earned his historic win against World Champion Magnus Carlsen in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters tournament. The 16-year-old won the match with black pieces in 39 moves in a Tarrasch variation game and left the world in awe of his performance in the process. Following the grand achievement, FMCG brand Amul India also congratulated the prodigy in its own way.

Amul India congratulated the young Chess champion in their typical style with a “Magnusificent” doodle on the Amul Topical. Amul shared a doodle image of Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa having bread and butter while keeping his Chess trophy on the side. The doodle read, “Ek Guru, doosra Pragguru!”, playing with the player’s name. However, the company didn’t stop there as it went on to write, “Magnusificent taste!” as a tagline while playing with Magnus Carlsen’s name.

Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen

Sixteen-year-old R Praggnanandhaa made headlines after defeating World Number.1 Magnus Carlsen in 39 moves. However, overall in the Airthings Masters, Praggnanandhaa drew the first round with Le Quang Liem of Vietnam before he lost to Canadian Eric Hansen, Chinese Ding Liren and Poland's Jan-Krzysztof Duda. The next day, he started off with a draw against Dutch player Anish Giri before he lost to Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan. He managed a win against America's Levon Aronian.

A look at the youngster's achievement

Praggnanandhaa is the fifth youngest to become a Grandmaster after Abhimanyu Mishra, Sergey Karjakin, Gukesh D, and Javokhir Sindarov. Following his win in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters on Monday, he became the third Indian to defeat Magnus Carlsen, after chess legend Vishwanathan Anand and P Harikrishna. The Indian chess community alongside the entire sports community lauded the youngster’s effort against Carlsen.

Praggnanandhaa won against the World No. 1 on Monday following an average show on Saturday. He lost three back-to-back games to end the first day of the tournament, having started with a draw. On the other hand, Carlsen lost two rounds over Russians Andrey Esipenko and Ian Nepomniachtchi to be placed 11th ahead of his clash against the Indian youngster.

Image: PTI/ @amul_coop-Koo