An Athlete's Tale: UK Boxer Who Pocketed His Olympics Silver Medal Regrets Not Wearing It

Great Britain's Ben Whittaker refused to wear his silver medal on the podium after suffering a defeat to Cuba's Arlen Lopex in the men's light heavyweight final. Lopex was deemed the winner via a split decision. Post his defeat, the embarrassed 24-year old Whittaker pocketed his medal during the Olympic medal ceremony and also refused to congratulate his rival.

After refusing to wear his silver medal on the podium, Ben Whittaker then reluctantly held the medal for photographers as the other athletes hugged and smiled for the cameras. The 24-year old Brit said he was disappointed as he had woken up in the morning with the belief that it was his time to win the gold medal. However, he did admit later that he regretted his decision.

Iv had time to reflect & I’m grateful for everyone’s support, I’m sorry for not wearing my medal with pride

I’m just human & I was showing my emotion but in the wrong way

Now looking back, I’m sorry, what an achievement and I’m thankful…

OLYMPIC SILVER MEDALIST ✅ ✨

Thankyou💙 pic.twitter.com/f5CQHyM7HO — Ben Whittaker (@BenGWhittaker) August 5, 2021

Speaking to reporters after calming down his emotions, Whittaker said, "I was doing it for everybody at home and I felt like a failure. At the time, I should have put this beautiful silver medal round my neck and smiled because this is not just for me, it's for the country." Whittaker added that he "wasn't trying to be disrespectful to anyone" as he had "always been like that" since he was a child.

While elaborating on his explanation he said, "Even when I'm playing FIFA with my mates and I lose, I'm not talking to them for the next couple of hours. I wasn't trying to take the shine away from Arlen's moment but it hurt me so deep, and I felt so embarrassed." However, he said he will remember this moment in the future and think about what was he doing. "When I look back in a few years, it will probably feel like a great achievement, but I was so upset that I couldn't enjoy it," concluded Whittaker.

Piers Morgan lauds Ben Whittaker for his attitude

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan lauded Ben Whittaker for his positive attitude. Morgan tweeted,

'You don't win silver, you lose gold. I'm very disappointed - I feel like a failure. You're in this game to win gold.'

Love this - finally, an athlete at these Olympics prepared to tell the truth about competing in elite sport.

Good for you @BenGWhittaker. https://t.co/32RKabmDx5 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 4, 2021

