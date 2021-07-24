'An Inspiration For The Entire Generation': Union Min Kiren Rijiju Hails Mirabai Chanu

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on Saturday scripted history as she opened the country's medal account at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Chanu won the silver medal in the Women's 49kg category. Following her tremendous feat in Tokyo, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju exclusively spoke to Republic TV and hailed the weightlifter and recalled his conversation with her where she had promised that she will bring back a medal from the Tokyo.

Kiren Rijiju on Mirabai Chanu bagging silver medal

Rijiju expressed happiness over Mirabai Chanu's win and stated that he was 'super excited' as Chanu has won the first medal for India on the first day of the Tokyo Olympics. In addition, he referred to PM Modi's statement which stated that it was important to win a medal on the first day as it sets the tone and gives a positive message to the other players and the entire country.

"Its a super achievement and congratulations to Mirabai Chanu," said Rijiju

Sharing a message for other athletes, the former Sports Minister remarked that the journey of the Olympics is a huge movement and that winning a medal for the country creates positivity in the country. Moreover, Rijiju spoke about the weightlifter's journey as an athlete.

"Mirabai Chanu had a very humble background and her journey to this level has been tremendous. Its an inspiration for the entire generation. I personally feel that Mirabai has set the right tone and we are so excited and as a country, it is a moment to celebrate," said Rijiju.

Kiren Rijiju added that he had a personal connect with all the players and that expressed that they were very confident and focused. He added that winning and losing is a part of the game, but however, one must give their best performance in the Olympics. "That's what our players are doing and Mirabai has shown the way. As I said earlier, winning the medal on first day is a powerful message," he added

The Union Minister added that the whole country is cheering for the players, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He remarked that though people cannot go to Tokyo, they can definitely cheer for our athletes and players from their respective locations. Rijiju has exuded confidence that India will compete for medals in many other sporting disciplines.

"We are proud of our entire Olympics contingent in Tokyo. Mirabai is really special and she is the golden girl," Rijiju added

Kiren Rijiju on Indian Olympics contingent

The Union Minister has remarked that India has sent its largest contingent for Tokyo Olympics which shows the country's rising position in sports. He added by sending the largest continent, India has shown how it has qualified in many other sports which is a good sign for the country.

Mirabai Chanu wins Silver Medal in Weightlifting

India opened its medal account at the Tokyo Olympics as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal in the Women's 49kg category. Chanu finished the event with a total lift of 202 kg. She started the competition by lifting 84kg in her first attempt during the snatch event. Chanu's competitor Jourdan Delacruz od USA lifted 83kg in her first attempt. However, the Indian lifter upped her ante to lift 87kg in her second attempt, while Delacruz in her second attempt lifted 86kg. World Champion China's Hoi Zhuihui topped the standings at the halfway mark after lifting 92kg after two attempts. In the clean and Jerk event, Chanu who holds the world record of 119kg registered herself for 110kg lift. Chanu cleared the 110kg lift confirming the silver medal for India in the event. In the second lift, Zhuihui created an Olympic record by lifting the 114 kg mark, which was broken by Chanu who lifted 115kg in her second lift. In the third attempt, the Chinese lifter cleared 116 kg mark to create a new Olympic record. Chanu failed to lift 117 kg in her final attempt to ultimately settling for silver.