Anand Mahindra Announces Rewards For Paralympic Winners Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara

The Mahindra group Chairman Anand Mahindra, announced on Monday that Paralympian Sumit Antil, who brought glory to the country by clinching a gold in the Javelin throw at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics deserves an XUV 700. Mahindra said he would love to gift him a Javelin edition of XUV. Applauding the feat of the champion, Anand Mahindra wrote, “An awesome sporting feat. Without exception. His performance demands an XUV 7OO. India now has TWO Golds in this ancient sport.”

Anand Mahindra gifts Sumit Antil latest SUV XUV 700

Anand Mahindra further asked his team members to design another Javelin edition of the XUV 700. He further wrote in the Tweet, “Please design another Javelin edition of the XUV 7OO that we will be privileged to gift this incredible sportsperson.”

An awesome sporting feat. Without exception. His performance demands an XUV 7OO. India now has TWO Golds in this ancient sport. @BosePratap Please design another Javelin edition of the XUV 7OO that we will be privileged to gift this incredible sportsperson. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/DA22MG1pIF — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 30, 2021



Anand Mahindra often gifts the latest Mahindra cars to extraordinary achievers of India. This time again, it was someone remarkable, who has made up to Mahindra’s gifting list. Sumit will be the second Paralympian who will receive the company’s upcoming SUV XUV 700 ‘javelin edition’. Earlier, after Neeraj Chopra's glorious victory at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in Javelin throw, Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group also promised him to gift the triumphant javelin thrower the company's upcoming SUV XUV700.

Mahindra wants to dedicate the first model of disability-friendly SUV to Paralympian champ Avani Lekhara

Earlier, Mahindra also hinted at developing a range of SUVs for people with disabilities. Amid the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics, Anand Mahindra expressed that his team is working to upgrade their SUVs to make them accessible and friendly for people with disabilities after Deepa Mallik, another Paralympian suggested them to work on it. The SUV manufacturer giant has already started working on it, furthermore Mahindra wants to dedicate the first model of SUV for people with disabilities to Avani Lekhari, for her spectacular achievement. In his tweet, he mentioned the victory of Paralympian Avani Lekhara, who won first-ever gold for India in para shooting sports.

A week ago @DeepaAthlete suggested that we develop SUV’s for those with disabilities. Like the one she uses in Tokyo.I requested my colleague Velu, who heads Development to rise to that challenge. Well, Velu, I’d like to dedicate & gift the first one you make to #AvaniLekhara https://t.co/J6arVWxgSA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 30, 2021



India's Avani Lekhara on Monday made history by becoming the first woman from India to win a Paralympics gold medal. Competing in the Women's 10m Air Rifle SH1 event, she won the gold medal with a score of 249.6 equalling the world record and Paralympic record. The second place went to China's Zhang C, while the third place went to Iryna Shchetnik of Ukraine.

Image: PTI