Anand Mahindra Grateful To Olympic Hero Ravi Dahiya's Village; Contrasts With China

Anand Mahindra on Friday praised people of wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya's village in Haryana on Twitter for a very special cause. Ravi Kumar Dahiya was defeated in the men's freestyle 57kg final on Thursday, at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by two-time defending world champion Zavur Uguev. Despite the fact that he did not win the gold medal, his countrymen, particularly the citizens of his village, are delighted.

Anand Mahindra thanks wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya's village

The Mahindra Group Chairman used Twitter to share a resident's wonderful reaction to Ravi Kumar Dahiya earning a silver medal at the Olympics. They didn't seem bothered by the idea that India had missed out on a 'gold' opportunity.

“We enjoyed the match. It's okay if he (Ravi Kumar Dahiya) didn't get gold. He has achieved a silver medal without resources. This is more than gold for us. We'll give him grand welcome on his arrival, said a resident of Ravi Dahiya's village on his silver medal victory (sic),” Anand Mahindra shared a tweet with a resident’s reaction.

Anand Mahindra is proud that his countrymen are loyal to the authentic Olympic spirit while China mocks them for winning bronze and silver medals. “Chinese athletes securing ‘only’ silver/bronze are being trolled by their fellow citizens. We may be lightweights in terms of medal performance but I’m so proud we’re true to the real Olympic spirit were ‘taking part’ is more important. I applaud the residents of Ravi’s village (Sic.),” Anand Mahindra replied in response to the news post.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya bags silver in Tokyo Olympics

After losing in the final of the men's 57kg freestyle category to Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) Zavur Uguev on Thursday, Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya took silver. After KD Jadhav, Sushil Kumar, Yogeshwar Dutt, and Sakshi Malik, Ravi Kumar is the fifth Indian wrestler to reach the Olympic podium. By technical superiority, the 23-year-old Indian had defeated Bulgaria's Georgi Vangelov in the quarterfinals (14-4) and Colombia's Oscar Tigreros in the round of 16 (13-2).

