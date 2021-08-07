Anand Mahindra Promises To Gift SUV XUV700 To Neeraj Chopra For Gold At Tokyo Olympics

Neeraj Chopra's glorious victory at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 stirred nationwide thrills and pride, bringing India its first gold medal in athletics on August 8. Moments after he won, Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, promised to gift the triumphant javelin thrower the company's upcoming SUV XUV700.

Neeraj Chopra made history at the Tokyo Olympics as he ended the country's 100-year-long wait of winning a medal in athletics. Moreover, Neeraj also became only the second individual Indian athlete to win a gold medal for India at an Olympics event. The other Indian to win a gold at the mega event was Abhinav Bindra, who won the shooting event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

"Will be an honour to gift XUV700 to 'Golden Athlete' Neeraj Chopra": A Mahindra

Interestingly, Anand Mahindra pledged to gift the SUV to Neeraj Chopra while responding to a 'follower' on Twitter. The individual asked him to gift the star athlete, to which Anand Mahindra replied, "Yes indeed. It will be my personal privilege & honour to gift our Golden Athlete an XUV 7OO." Tagging M&M Ltd Executive Director Rajesh Jejurikar and M&M Ltd CEO Automotive Division Veejay Nakra, Mahindra asked them to "Keep one ready for him, please."

Yes indeed. It will be my personal privilege & honour to gift our Golden Athlete an XUV 7OO @rajesh664 @vijaynakra Keep one ready for him please. https://t.co/O544iM1KDf — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 7, 2021

To another user who said Chopra should receive the first Mahindra XUV700, Mahindra, an ardent sports fan, said, "We hear you."

Anand Mahindra routes for star Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra & tags PM Modi

The Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman appeared to be closely following Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event at the Tokyo Olympics. In another tweet, sharing a coin that had the symbol of a javelin thrower, he said, "The Javelin throw is arguably the most frequently used image for commemorative coins. We need to have one officially released depicting Neeraj Chopra", tagging PM Modi and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

The Javelin throw is arguably the most frequently used image for commemorative coins. We need to have one officially released depicting #NeerajChopra @narendramodi @ianuragthakur pic.twitter.com/034m0ISTis — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 7, 2021

Neeraj Chopra ends India's 100-year wait for a medal in Athletics

A pre-tournament medal contender, 23-year-old Neeraj Chopra fuelled the country's expectations by topping the qualification round with a stunning first-round throw of 86.59m.

In the match on Saturday, Neeraj Chopra brought his A-game from the first round itself. In the first round, he broke his qualification record and his throw was 87.03 m, the second throw was 87.58m, and the third throw was 76.79m. Neeraj Chopra's second throw moved him to the second round. In the second round, the first two throws of Chopra were foul and the final throw was around 84 m. However, as 87.03 m was the highest, he scripted history by winning the elusive gold medal.