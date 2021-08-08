Anand Mahindra Requests PM Modi For 'commemorative Coins' Depicting Neeraj Chopra

Amid celebrations of winning an Olympic gold going on across India, several prominent personalities are pouring in their requests and wish to honour History creator Neeraj Chopra. One amongst them is industrialist Anand Mahindra who has been posting several tweets for the champion, including a request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for having 'commemorative coins' depicting Neeraj Chopra. Mahindra has also been reposting every wonderful idea coming from common people.

In his tweet for having a coin depicting Neeraj Chopra, the industrialist also wrote that the game 'Javelin throw is arguably the most frequently used image for commemorative coins'.

The Javelin throw is arguably the most frequently used image for commemorative coins. We need to have one officially released depicting #NeerajChopra @narendramodi @ianuragthakur pic.twitter.com/034m0ISTis — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 7, 2021

Replying to a Twitter handle who asked Anand Mahindra for 'Xuv700' for Neeraj Chopra, the industrialist replied, 'it will be my personal privilege & honour to gift our Golden Athlete an XUV 7OO'.

Yes indeed. It will be my personal privilege & honour to gift our Golden Athlete an XUV 7OO @rajesh664 @vijaynakra Keep one ready for him please. https://t.co/O544iM1KDf — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 7, 2021

As soon as the news regarding the Gold win of Neeraj Chopra went out, the billionaire businessman compared the champion with 'Baahubali' (the strongest) and wrote 'we’re all in your army'.

Reposting a Tweet from Pratap Bose, Chief Design Officer of Mahindra and Mahindra, the industrialist thanked his team for 'moving as quickly on this as a javelin'. The company is designing a special edition car model for Neeraj Chopra.

Thank you guys, for moving as quickly on this as a javelin…😊 https://t.co/qI3RWotx9s — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 7, 2021

Neeraj Chopra - The History Scripter

With utmost training and confidence, the Olympic gold medalist broke his qualifying record with a 87.03 m long throw that resulted in the top win. His second throw was 87.58m high, and the third throw was 76.79m into the sky. Neeraj Chopra's second throw moved him to the second round. In the second round, Chopra's first two throws were foul and the final throw was around 84 m. Ending India's 100 years-long wait of winning a medal in athletics in the mega-event, India's Neeraj Chopra's win surpassed the previous best haul of six medals achieved in the 2012 London Games. Czech Republic throwers Jakub Vadlejch (86.67m) and Vitezslav Vesely (85.44m) took silver and bronze respectively.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced a massive cash price of Rs. 6 crores for the javelin thrower. The 23-year old will also be getting a Class 1 job in the government sector and a plot of land at 50 percent concession. Shooter Abhivan Bindra was the first individual athlete who had won a gold medal for India at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.