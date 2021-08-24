Anand Mahindra Resolves To Take up Deepa Malik's Request For SUVs For The Specially-abled

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, has responded to the special request made by the President of the Paralympic Committee of India, Deepa Malik, to the Indian Automobile industry to manufacture special SUVs in India. These SUVs would make the life of people with special abilities a lot easier while traveling by road. Anand Mahindra put out a tweet on Tuesday responding to PCI President.

In the tweet, he assured Malik that he has heard her request and will convey the same to the team at Mahindra Research Valley. He further mentioned companies like TrueAssisTech who have previously done such special modifications to their cars. He concluded the post by wishing the Indian contingent at the Paralympics for a great show ahead.

See Anand Mahindra’s tweet in response to Deepa Malik -

I hear you @DeepaAthlete & I convey your challenge to my colleague Velu & his team at Mahindra Research Valley. We can work with companies like @TrueAssisTech which have already installed such systems in our cars. And we proudly cheer OUR contingent at #Paralympics #Praise4Para https://t.co/KfPamYAkLZ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 24, 2021

In a video posted on Twitter by Deepa Malik, she made the request to Indian automobile giants like Mahindra, Tata Motors, and MG India asking them to install special seats in their cars for specially-abled people like her. She also said that being an SUV lover, she loves to drive SUVs. However, the most challenging part for her is getting on and off a car. She assured the car manufacturers, that she would definitely buy an SUV with special seats if any of the manufacturers successfully bring one to the market.

Deepa Malik's video request-

Impressed with this technology.Sincerely hope Automobile world in India can give us this dignity and comfort.. I love to drive big SUVs but getting in and out is a challenge, Give me this seat n I buy your SUV @anandmahindra @TataCompanies @RNTata2000 @MGMotorIn #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/0yFGwvl46V — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) August 20, 2021

Meanwhile, news came in from the Indian Paralympics Contingent that Indian flag bearer Mariyappan Thangavelu has been found in close contact with a COVID-19 positive person, during his flight to Tokyo. Mariyappan along with five more athletes have been put under quarantine after testing negative. Meanwhile, India’s deputy Chef de Mission to the Paralympic Games, Arhan Bagati, announced on Twitter that India’s new flag bearer at the Paralympic Games will be shotputter Tek Chand.

India will start their Tokyo Paralympics 2020 campaign on August 25, as Table Tennis players Sonalben Manubhai Patel and Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel are set to clash with their Chinese counterparts in the Group D and Group A of the Women's singles Table Tennis event. India has sent its largest-ever Paralympic Contingent with 54 athletes set to participate in the completion. India returned from the Rio Paralympic 2016 with four medals to their name.

(Image Source: PTI/ @DeepaAthlete- Twitter)