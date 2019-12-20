Anand Reveals How He Deals With Wins & Losses, Says 'losing Bugs The Hell Out Of You'

Former World Chess Champion and Indian chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, who has enormous experience in the field of chess & has been a gem of the nation, spilled the beans on how he dealt with wins and losses through his career. Anand, who started playing chess at the age of 14 in 1983, went on to become the first Grandmaster from India in 1988 and has continued to take the chess universe by a storm ever since then. The Indian chess grandmaster has enjoyed some intense rivalries during his career spanning over two decades and in his book Mind Masters, Anand has revealed how he did feel about certain strong rivals. From talking about how he dealt with the ups and downs to which rivalry he liked the most, Viswanathan Anand offered a preview of what he had written and of what has become his habit.

READ | Sharapova Still Has 'fire And Motivation' Despite 2019 Misery

'I hate losing'

Speaking to Republic TV, Anand admitted that he hates losing and that winning always made him happy. The former world champion said that he evaluated both right and wrongs after every contest and tried to improve his game. However, Anand revealed that he had not managed to develop a good response emotionally and that he still reacted to situations in the same manner like he did when he was young.

"My response would be to try to learn from my games, both what went wrong & what went right. But emotionally I haven't managed to develop a good response. I still react in the same manner in which when I did when I was young. I hate losing, winning makes you feel really happy, Losing bugs the hell out of you. I snap out of it quicker", said Anand

READ | Viswanathan Anand Offers Some Insight On Positive Correlation Between Chess & Technology

'It is a constant struggle'

In a game that requires utmost concentration and focus, a question that intrigues the fans is how Grandmaster Anand manages to maintain his focus and improve his concentration levels over the years. Anand claimed that it was always a constant struggle to maintain focus and that although there were many techniques that he was familiar with, there was always the possibility of making the same mistake. Anand termed the thought of controlling one's behaviour and believing that the mistake will not be repeated as a 'mirage'. Here's what Anand had to say on how he managed to keep improving his concentration and focus levels over the years:

"That's a nice question. If you read my book, you will see that I have written that I still struggle with maintaining focus. It is a constant struggle, there are a few tricks and techniques I follow -- feedback mechanisms, I have a better understanding myself. With all those things, the idea that you can control yourself that well is a mirage. Always, if you get better in something, It will put you under more pressure and you will still make the same mistake. It is a constant struggle", he added.

READ | Tokyo 2020 Olympics Unveil Final Budget Of $12.6 Billion

Anand's quirky reply on his favourite rivalry

"I would say, in the end, the rivalries I enjoyed the most were the ones that went in my favour. Now when I wrote Mind Masters, I had the strong feeling that, looking back life is beautiful not because you can pick and choose what you want but is all the experiences together make me what I am and writing this book is a way to get what off what was on my chest", said Anand.

READ | Zeena Wins Women's National 10m Air Rifle Ahead Of Mehuli, Apurvi