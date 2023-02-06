Andhra Government Allots Plot, Corpus Fund Rs 1 Crore To Chess Prodigy Meenakshi

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2023 recipient and chess player Kolagatla Alana Meenakshi called on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Monday.

Congratulating Meenakshi, the Chief Minister announced a corpus fund of Rs one crore for pursuing her career in Chess and a 1,000 square yard housing plot in Visakhapatnam, an official release said.

He wished her success in Chess and said Meenakshi should bring more laurels to AP at the International level.

The CM also assured of providing all necessary support for her on behalf of his government and budding sportspersons of Andhra Pradesh who are displaying their prowess in various sports on international platforms.

Meenakshi has already set records at many national and international levels in Chess.

Meenakshi's parents Madhu and Dr Aparna informed the Chief Minister that their daughter has secured the titles World No. 1 ranking in U-12 Girls Chess 2023 (FIDE Rankings), World No. 1 U-11 Girls Chess 2022, World No. 2 U-10 Girls Chess December 2021, Women FIDE Master 2022, Women Candidate Master 2021 and many medals in national and international tournaments, the release said.

Image: PTI