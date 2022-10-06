Andrade Sent Home After Backstage Altercation Vs Sammy Guevara At AEW Dynamite: Report

Following a heated online spat, AEW wrestlers Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara were reportedly involved in a backstage altercation during the AEW Dynamite show at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington D.C. on Wednesday night. As per TMZ Sports, Andrade was sent home after words were exchanged and things started to turn physical. The report claims that Sammy allegedly pushed Andrade, which then led to punches being thrown.

As per TMZ sources, the altercation was not part of an AEW storyline. The reason for the fight is understood to be an intense back-and-forth beef between both wrestlers, that recently spilled over on social media. It is also being said that several wrestlers are miffed with Sammy, as the wrestler has been publicly airing their personal or private issues.

Andrade recently made an appearance in an interview with Mexico’s Mas Lucha and spoke about the infamous post-All Out brawl between CM Punk & The Elite. In the interview, Andrade claimed that he never had any personal issue with any other wrestler, but revealed the reason behind his rivalry against Sammy Guevara. The former WWE wrestler had allegedly claimed that Sammy once came to the locker room and complained about getting hit too hard.

The feud on Twitter between Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo

Meanwhile, Guevara then tweeted insults at Andrade by calling him a “jobber” and a “favor hire” for AEW. In reply, Andrade said, “I said it to your FACE if you had a problem with me and you said NOTHING, I won’t beat you because I’m a professional, don’t be scared. When I say something I name names, and I’m not scared to get fired! #Sammy”. However, Sammy then went off limits and mentioned Andrade’s father-in-law Ric Flair in his tweet.

“You would be jobless if it wasn’t for your dad-in-law. Are you really mad at me or mad at yourself for failing to get over for a SECOND time? Just go back to WWE like we all know you want to do,” Sammy tweeted. In response, Andrade claimed he will meet Guevara on Wednesday. “I’ll tell you to your face again!!! and nothing you say that you do not have any problem,” he added. Having said that, it is understood that both wrestlers exchanged blows on Wednesday night.