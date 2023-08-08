Andrew Vaughn Homers As Chicago White Sox Beat New York Yankees 5-1

Andrew Vaughn hit a two-run homer and made a terrific run-saving play at first base, helping the Chicago White Sox beat the New York Yankees 5-1 on Monday night for their third consecutive victory.

Luis Robert Jr. added a two-run double in Chicago’s three-run eighth, helping the White Sox break it open. Andrew Benintendi drove in Trayce Thompson with a sacrifice fly.

Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson went 0 for 2 with two strikeouts in his first action since he was suspended for six games for his role in a fight with Cleveland slugger José Ramírez on Saturday. Anderson, who departed because of a bruised left forearm, is appealing the punishment.

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol served his one-game suspension on Monday night.

The Yankees went 1 for 12 with runners in scoring position and left 13 runners on base. They lost for the third time in four games.

It was the first time since April 2016 that New York stranded 12 or more in consecutive games. It went 3 for 12 with runners in scoring position and left 15 runners on during Sunday’s 9-7 loss to Houston.

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (10-3) allowed four runs and five hits in seven-plus innings. He struck out three, walked two and hit a batter.

It was Cole’s first loss this season when he started following a Yankees loss.

White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease (5-5) matched his career high with seven walks in 5 1/3 scoreless innings, but he struck out six and allowed one hit. He was replaced by Brent Honeywell after DJ LeMahieu’s single.

Bryan Shaw pitched two innings for his first save of the season.

New York manager Aaron Boone was ejected by plate umpire Laz Diaz after Anthony Volpe was called out on strikes in the eighth. After he was thrown out, Boone ran to home plate and delivered an theatrical, arm-waving demonstration of where he thought the strike zone should be.

Vaughn put Chicago ahead 2-0 with his 15th homer in the second, a drive to right-center.

After Honeywell relieved Cease, Harrison Bader and Volpe singled to loaded the bases. Pinch-hitter Isiah Kiner-Falefa flied to right for the second out, but Jake Bauers followed with a smash down the first-base line.

Vaughn dove, gloved the ball and narrowly outraced Bauers to the bag to preserve a 2-0 Chicago lead.

New York also loaded the bases against Lane Ramsey in the seventh. Billy McKinney hit a sacrifice fly to center to cut it to 2-1, but Ramsey struck out LeMahieu and Harrison Bader.

Finishing another underwhelming season, the White Sox improved to 8-14 since the All-Star break. Before the game, the leadership of the club refuted claims by former reliever Keynan Middleton that the downtrodden team had a culture with “no rules,” allowing a rookie reliever to regularly fall asleep during games and other players to miss meetings and practices.