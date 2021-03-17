Andy Dalton Contract Latest Update: How Much Is Ex-Cowboys' QB's Net Worth And New Salary?

The Chicago Bears have agreed to a deal with former Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton. The Andy Dalton contract was finalized on Tuesday (Wednesday IST). Reports add that while the Bears are signing with Dalton, they were pursuing other QBs before.

Andy Dalton contract

As per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Dalton and the Bears have agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal. Along with the actual deal, the deal apparently comes with $3 million in incentives. Schefter also revealed that the team was previously pursuing a trade for Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson. However, the team refused to part with the 32-year-old QB.

Andy Dalton stats

Dalton was last with the Cowboys, where he became a starter following Dak Prescott's season-ending injury. As part of the Andy Dalton stats, he posted 2059 passing yards with 14 TDs, 8 interceptions along with a 64.5% completion rate during his nine starts for the team. He played consistently for the team, who went 4-5 for the games which Dalton started. He has also played with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Last season, the Bears alternated between Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles. While the team made the playoffs, they might need a more consistent option.

Andy Dalton injury last season

Last October, Dalton suffered a concussion while playing against the Washington Football Team. The QB had taken the necessary time to recover, following the required protocols set by the league. Without Prescott and Dalton, the Cowboys had been down to Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert as QBs.

Andy Dalton draft

In an interesting Andy Dalton draft story, the Cincinnati Bengals drafted him as a second-round, 35th overall pick during the 2011 NFL Draft. In his 133 regular-season starts, he had a 70-61-2 record. He was released by the team in April last year after they drafted Joe Burrow during the 2020 NFL Draft.

Andy Dalton net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dalton is worth $35 million. After playing nine seasons with the Bengals, Dalton earned $83.5 million from his contracts. After his draft, he signed a four-year, $5.2 million deal with the team. In 2014, they agreed to a six-year, $115 million extension (included incentives). As per Forbes, his partnerships with brands like Nike, PepsiCo and FantasyDraft earn him $1 million annually.

(Image credits: Andy Dalton, Chicago Bears Instagram)