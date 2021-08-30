Andy Murray Praises Stefanos Tsitsipas Ahead Of R1 Clash At US Open, Gives Fitness Update

Britain's Andy Murray will be hoping for a great start to his US Open 2021 campaign. Until now, he has featured in only seven tour-level singles events this year as he continues to work his way up back from hip surgery. Ever since the hip surgery in 2017, Murray has not been the same player he once was and his journey at the US Open 2021 will only get tougher with the first match against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Andy Murray gives preparation update ahead of the match against Stefanos Tsitsipas

Andy Murray ranking since the hip surgery has gone down to 114 in the world and with him being nowhere near to his previous best the road towards yet another US Open title gets only tougher. Ahead of the match against Stefanos Tsitsipas, the former US Open champion provided an update on his health. While speaking to the ATP website he said, “Physically, I've been good since I've been here in the matches. I pulled up well the following days after them that for me has been really positive. I would obviously like my game to be in a better place.”

Who's ready for this Round 1 blockbuster? 🙋‍♂️@steftsitsipas and @andy_murray will meet for the first time in their careers!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/DjF8zS31x8 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 26, 2021

He further said, "It is interesting sometimes that you don't feel like you're playing particularly well, but I've had opportunities in my matches against top players in the past few weeks and not quite taken them. Maybe if I did, I'd be sitting here with a slightly different take on things.”

Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas: Former US Open champion on playing against a younger opponent

The Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas match will headline Day 1 of the tournament, and the clash between the two can be called the generational clash. Speaking about the upcoming match against Stefanos Tsitsipas Murray said, “He's someone that has been putting a lot of work to get back and has been playing very good tennis to be standing where he's at right now. I think I'm going to go for it, try my chances against him. He's someone that won't give up. I'll have to bring some good tennis from my side.”

Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas broadcast timing

The Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports channel. It is scheduled to start at 10.45 PM IST on Monday, August 30.

Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas live streaming

The Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app.

(Image: AP)